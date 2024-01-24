 Skip to content

Russian Train Trip update for 24 January 2024

Game update from 01/24/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13258628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends, today a new game update has been released, many changes have been made, namely:

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the player fell through the ground.
  • Added new sounds when the train moves.
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would freeze when talking to other characters
  • Fixed a bug where the player could not jump into a passenger car.
  • Fixed errors in dialogue texts

We would also like to announce the development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express. Details on the page.

