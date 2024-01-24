Game update from 01/24/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13258628 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 11:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends, today a new game update has been released, many changes have been made, namely:

Fixed a bug where sometimes the player fell through the ground.

Added new sounds when the train moves.

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would freeze when talking to other characters

Fixed a bug where the player could not jump into a passenger car.

Fixed errors in dialogue texts

We would also like to announce the development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express. Details on the page.