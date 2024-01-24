Game update from 01/24/2024

Dear friends, today a new game update has been released, many changes have been made, namely:
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the player fell through the ground.
- Added new sounds when the train moves.
- Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would freeze when talking to other characters
- Fixed a bug where the player could not jump into a passenger car.
- Fixed errors in dialogue texts
We would also like to announce the development of a new game Trans-Siberian Express. Details on the page.
Changed files in this update