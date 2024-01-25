1.3.25 Update

Greetings from the SANABI Team!
**
Changes Made
**
- Adjusted the difficulty and length of the Chapter 3 boss sequence
- Fixed a bug in which a particular SFX of the Chapter 4 boss attack was not played properly
- Adjusted the difficulty and length of the Chapter 5 boss sequence
- Fixed a bug in which the BGM would not be properly played in the Speedrun mode
- Fixed a typo in the training ground tutorial
- Fixed a bug in which launching SANABI from another PC could reset the game's difficulty option
Thank you.
Changed files in this update