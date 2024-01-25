 Skip to content

SANABI update for 25 January 2024

1.3.25 Update

Build 13258545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings from the SANABI Team!

Changes Made

  • Adjusted the difficulty and length of the Chapter 3 boss sequence
  • Fixed a bug in which a particular SFX of the Chapter 4 boss attack was not played properly
  • Adjusted the difficulty and length of the Chapter 5 boss sequence
  • Fixed a bug in which the BGM would not be properly played in the Speedrun mode
  • Fixed a typo in the training ground tutorial
  • Fixed a bug in which launching SANABI from another PC could reset the game's difficulty option

Thank you.

