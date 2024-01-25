A New Patch for The Pegasus Expedition Is Live!

Greetings, Directors!

We have received quite a lot of feedback since our last update - thank your for this, since it allowed us to prepare a new patch, fixing many of the issues you've reported. Please, keep it coming and post your thoughts about the game here on Steam or our Discord! We truly appreciate your ongoing support.

Also, The Pegasus Expedition is now at an all-time high 75% discount, as part of the Fulqrum Publisher Sale. This makes it the perfect time to get yourselves a copy of the game, or complete your collection with the Artbook and Soundtrack!

Change Log:

Fixed the issue with dragging and dropping creating duplicating units

Fixed the issue with unlocking "The Purge" campaign (previously this could not be done if tutorials were not active. This is now fixed and we added several checkpoints to the game that open the campaign, but the player needs to reach at least one of these by playing)

Added right click info to the transit station and supply hub - tooltips

Fixed the issue with derelict progression not being counted correctly

Fixed the issue with quests not always counting colonies correctly*

Fixed the issues where Chinese localisation would cause autosaves to overwrite the previous one

Fixed the issue with system names shown on top of each other in the trading window

Fixed the issues with the game showing unintended dialogue options that may corrupt the game*

Fixed the "Capture Hur" quest not triggering if Hur was already captured**

Fixed "Unhor Free State" not spawning

Fixed the issues with Daras faction behavior

Fixed the issue with game showing wrong number of operatives (both count and cap could be wrong)*

Fixed issues related to turns not being endable

Fixed the “Pacifying the Ror Clan” quest pointing to wrong system

Fixed the issue with Admiral count being shown wrong*

Fixed the issue with derelict stopping turn from ending.

*These issues require the player to load save before this has occurred since the save has been corrupted.

**If the player has already captured the system, the issue can be fixed by abandoning and retaking the system.