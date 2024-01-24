 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game update for 24 January 2024

Ellisbury Update: Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 13258316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick hotfix for new and old issues that were discovered in the latest version!

Hotfix 3 General Fixes
  • Fixed memory leak / infinite loop in engine designer causing game freeze
  • Fixed changing factory tooling time and costs on retooling start
  • Fixed campaign top bar emissions UI not working correctly in campaign hub
  • Fixed BeamNG exporter crash if BeamNG is not installed
  • Fixed steel custom paint always having scratches in beamng
  • Fixed balancing mass 0-100 slider value converted when using [lb]
  • Tweaked difficulty presets in campaign to max out at 500 M$
  • Last patch's changes to export cars' suspension & tires is now actually in

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 293761
  • Loading history…
Depot 293763 Depot 293763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link