Ellisbury Update: Hotfix 3

A quick hotfix for new and old issues that were discovered in the latest version!
Hotfix 3 General Fixes
- Fixed memory leak / infinite loop in engine designer causing game freeze
- Fixed changing factory tooling time and costs on retooling start
- Fixed campaign top bar emissions UI not working correctly in campaign hub
- Fixed BeamNG exporter crash if BeamNG is not installed
- Fixed steel custom paint always having scratches in beamng
- Fixed balancing mass 0-100 slider value converted when using [lb]
- Tweaked difficulty presets in campaign to max out at 500 M$
- Last patch's changes to export cars' suspension & tires is now actually in
Cheers!
Changed files in this update