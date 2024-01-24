Update 1.4.1.0

Greetings to all hunters! This is the first update of this year and that's what it carries:

The New Year's event was removed;

Krampus House is now a location for classical orders;

Fixed a bug where the abilities of a level 5 ghost could work even if the ghost is level 4;

The location that greeted you on New Year's Eve is now a new lobby, but it is available only to those who somehow helped save the new year (added at least one ticket during the New Year's event);

Added a stack of coins in each lobby that give daily bonus coins for playing arcade machines.

Added a Spanish translation of the text guide. A few corrections in the Spanish language.

Future plans

We are currently working on new mechanics that will make changes to the gameplay as a whole, as well as reworking several old mechanics to make them more interesting and necessary.

Most of the achievements are ready to see the light, and soon the rest will be ready to go.

Also, the redesign of the "school" map is almost finished.