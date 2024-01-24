New Warrior Ability: Roll-A-BALL!

Share · View all patches · Build 13258183 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 11:06:21 UTC by Wendy

New Special Ability

Summon a giant steel, spiked ball, hop in, and roll over those monsters. While inside you are immune to floor based traps, but watch out for monster attacks..

A new 'time remaining' display has been added, replacing the DODGE cooldown display.

Modify your ride for a longer duration, or increase its speed. A 3rd option will be added when I think of something interesting!

Changes & Fixes

Couple of minor changes: