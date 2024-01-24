New Warrior Ability: Roll-A-BALL!

New Special Ability
Summon a giant steel, spiked ball, hop in, and roll over those monsters. While inside you are immune to floor based traps, but watch out for monster attacks..
A new 'time remaining' display has been added, replacing the DODGE cooldown display.
Modify your ride for a longer duration, or increase its speed. A 3rd option will be added when I think of something interesting!
Changes & Fixes
Couple of minor changes:
- The damage dealt by fire, bleed and poison effects has been increased for monsters
- FIX switch icons remaining on map after use
- FIX 4th option sometimes hidden on level up choices
- FIX Lowered lighting when DEATH attacks would sometimes persist
Changed files in this update