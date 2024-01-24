 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BMX Gravel update for 24 January 2024

New pre-release build!

Share · View all patches · Build 13258116 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

New build dropped today. Save/load bug now sorted along with a few other things.

More updates soon!

Cheers,
Joel

Changed files in this update

Depot 2754671 Depot 2754671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link