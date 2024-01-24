 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 24 January 2024

4:4 Discount Event

Share · View all patches · Build 13258034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush as we bring you the
electrifying 4:4 Discount Event!

We're turning up the excitement with special discount packages exclusively
for our passionate players!

Event Period:
01/24/2024 ~ 02/06/2024 23:59 (PST)

Note: Please be aware that Event Gkash cannot be used during this exciting
Thrilling Discount Battle.

Don't let this chance to score big on discounts pass you by!

Thank you for your continued support.

  • FreeStyle2 Team

