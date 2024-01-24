 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FOG update for 24 January 2024

Enemy Stat Changes and Stat UI Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13257952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed enemy stat scaling.

You can now click on an enemy or player in the scoreboard tab menu to view their stats.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010241 Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link