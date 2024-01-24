Enemy Stat Changes and Stat UI Changes

Changed enemy stat scaling.
You can now click on an enemy or player in the scoreboard tab menu to view their stats.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Changed enemy stat scaling.
You can now click on an enemy or player in the scoreboard tab menu to view their stats.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update