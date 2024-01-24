 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 24 January 2024

Hotfixes - 1.5.1.0

Build 13257949

Improvements:

  • Fine-tuned Rider Bays launch and retreat range, extending them to 1,000 meters.
  • Some previously uncapturable ships are now capturable as they have been updated with new airframes
  • Restored the "Overachiever" achievement.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed multiple achievements that were not working earlier.
  • Corrected duplicated officer talents appearing at the same level.
  • Addressed more causes that could lead to game crashes during the ending sequence.
  • Fixed permits and other treasury items appearing in cargo areas. For ongoing playthroughs, press Shift+F2 to bring up the console and use the command: Fix_TreasuryLeakToCargo
  • Resolved game crashes when creating new airframes in PvP.
  • Fixed DLC warning repeatedly showing up.
  • Addressed crashes caused by enemies retreating.
  • Fixed crashes occurring while searching in the shop.
  • Prevented players from transferring an exceeding amount of items while filtering.
  • Fixed surrendered escort ships getting lost after victory.
  • Fixed DLC ships not showing up in the PvP list

