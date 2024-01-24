Hotfixes - 1.5.1.0

Improvements:
- Fine-tuned Rider Bays launch and retreat range, extending them to 1,000 meters.
- Some previously uncapturable ships are now capturable as they have been updated with new airframes
- Restored the "Overachiever" achievement.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed multiple achievements that were not working earlier.
- Corrected duplicated officer talents appearing at the same level.
- Addressed more causes that could lead to game crashes during the ending sequence.
- Fixed permits and other treasury items appearing in cargo areas. For ongoing playthroughs, press Shift+F2 to bring up the console and use the command: Fix_TreasuryLeakToCargo
- Resolved game crashes when creating new airframes in PvP.
- Fixed DLC warning repeatedly showing up.
- Addressed crashes caused by enemies retreating.
- Fixed crashes occurring while searching in the shop.
- Prevented players from transferring an exceeding amount of items while filtering.
- Fixed surrendered escort ships getting lost after victory.
- Fixed DLC ships not showing up in the PvP list
Changed files in this update