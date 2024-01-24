V2.09 Patch & Optimizations

• Lowered game size from 3.39gb to 2.05gb

• Optimized fully loaded texture size from 4.15gb to 1.84gb

• Improved rule of thirds UI

• Slightly improved quest tracking UI

• Added option to disable reminders

• Improved some glitchy tree placements

• Slightly improved glowing mushrooms

• Fixed important text getting overwritten

• Fixed loading icon playing after finishing loading

• Fixed text not pausing when in pause menu

• Fixed creature activity names

• Fixed flying creatures floating away after going to sleep