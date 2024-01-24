• Lowered game size from 3.39gb to 2.05gb
• Optimized fully loaded texture size from 4.15gb to 1.84gb
• Improved rule of thirds UI
• Slightly improved quest tracking UI
• Added option to disable reminders
• Improved some glitchy tree placements
• Slightly improved glowing mushrooms
• Fixed important text getting overwritten
• Fixed loading icon playing after finishing loading
• Fixed text not pausing when in pause menu
• Fixed creature activity names
• Fixed flying creatures floating away after going to sleep
The Last Explorer Playtest update for 24 January 2024
V2.09 Patch & Optimizations
