REGULAR UPDATE 20240124

Hello everyone, we have a game update! (Still surviving...)

Changes：

We have undertaken a massive amount of translation and proofreading work (English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese). This task alone has consumed a considerable amount of time as we needed to handle numerous localized content issues, such as mistranslations, errors, and typos.

There have been extensive UI adjustments and optimizations, with larger and clearer text. To ensure that players of different languages can easily read, we have put in a lot of effort to optimize almost half of the UI panels.

The movement speed of characters on the battlefield has been increased.

The option to purchase the 2x game speed has been removed and now it is available by default.

On the world map, the icon of Artifact Fragments will be marked when there are upgradeable items available.

Effects triggered by Recycle Box (and other Artifacts) will occur after drawing cards instead of entering the battlefield.

If a boss enemy enters an unattackable state while having throwing knives embedded, they will throw the knives to the ground.

The "Reset Move" button can now be used even when a card is selected.

The cold effects have been simplified.

Many missing sound effects have been added.

There are some other changes that we forgot to record...

Bug Fix：

Some lists do not scroll to the top when opened for the second time.

Can not pause in the world map/battlefield by pressing ESC.

Pressing Enter does not execute confirmation-type actions.

After pausing during a battle using shortcuts, some panels keep opening and unable to play the next battle.

Fixed the scroll image of the world map.

Nodes that have already been visited on the world map still display as "Unknown".

Destroying of shurb happens before damage reduction.

The Trickster can perform diagonal steps while Ensnared.

The black bars indicating selected cards and accumulating armor value do not appear for cards like Flame Shield.

The visual effect of the electric mark has issues when the enemy flips horizontally.

The effect of Burn occurs after armor is reduced to zero, resulting in armor penetration.

The Natural Force card refreshes the compass when breaking cacti/rock formations.

The conductive spread on the water not occured by lightning weather.

The upgraded version of the Flame Spirit card is missing two keywords.

The sound effect for the Sparkling Grenade explosion is incorrect.

The damage of Instantly Trigger by Void Crystals is doubled.

Void Crystals explode multiple times when met flames on black sand.

Fixed a amount of bugs caused by Tremorg.

We have scheduled the next update to be part of the 1.0 version release, which is estimated to be launched around June. The update will include important promised features such as controller support.

At that time, we will conclude the Early Access phase, and we will also simultaneously release versions for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation platforms.