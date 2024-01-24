🎇 Update 5.0 - More Magic and Bug Fixes!

💡 Gameplay Enhancements

✨ Added a new cutscene at the game's start with Aderly the wizard, who can magically speed up crop growth.

🐌 Introduced three new dialog choices during the Snail Wizard introduction in the slime area.

🖱️ Implemented hover highlighting for NPCs on the title screen.

🕵️‍♂️ Enhanced the logic in Naomi's hideout cutscene.

🛡️ Balanced game damage for new players and prevented damage/death during cutscenes.

⏱️ Modified compost creation time to 10 minutes during the starting tutorial.

🐞 Bug Fixes

✅ Fixed a bug in constructing storage shed two at Roger's shop (materials were maxed out but not upgrading).

✅ Repositioned Lucky Cat bedroom entrance for Mr. Mochi, ensuring the moving arm doesn't hit the bookshelf.

✅ Resolved issues with Sliders and Scrollbar on Controller and Steam Deck.

✅ Corrected the Chicken Mini Game Controller Interaction bug.

✅ Fixed a freezing issue when loading a game into a cutscene trigger.

🎭 Fixed major bugs related to NPC face popups, unlocking NPC favorite items, etc.

🧙‍♂️ Adjusted the procedural floor selection GUI to always start scrolled to the top.

