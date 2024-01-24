v1.9.6 Update OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 13257648 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 15:13:06 UTC by Wendy

The latest update of Assetto Corsa Competizione is available!

Refresh your Steam client in order to download and install the update.

The entries listed below relating to GT2 pertain only to the owners of the GT2 Pack DLC. Grab the DLC here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2700600/Assetto_Corsa_Competizione__GT2_Pack/

Update 1.9.6

GENERAL:

Added Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe 2023 season as bonus content with all entries, liveries, drivers and championship season.

NOTE: certain entries may be subject to DLC ownership.

NOTE: as with any major update, game menu settings (stored in menuSettings.json) will likely reset on first initialization.

IMPORTANT: reloading of Video presets will likely be necessary.

Added Fanatec GT2 European Series (2023 season entries) as DLC content.

Added Red Bull Ring as DLC content.

Added Audi R8 LMS GT2 as DLC content.

Added KTM X-BOW GT2 as DLC content.

Added Mercedes-AMG GT2 as DLC content.

Added Maserati GT2 as DLC content.

Added Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo as DLC content.

Added Porsche 935 as DLC content.

GAMEPLAY/UI:

Added 2023 as unique season available from the Single Player menu.

IMPORTANT: since some of the existing content is now moved into dedicated seasons, some older replays or saved games might not be compatible as a result.

Added GT2 as unique season (as DLC).

Added GT2 as class in Open Series custom races and opponent mix categories.

Added GT2 as class in Multiplayer filters.

AI cars can now share pit boxes in Single Player.

PHYSICS:

General revision of BOP for GT3 and GT4 classes.

Fixed a potential issue with the AI overloading the physics thread when spawning at session start.

