Heroes Wanted Patch Note Jan 24th

Hello from the Heroes Wanted devs.

After the last major update, we received many feedback from our community.

That feedback has been taken well under our consideration and has laid the foundation for this major update.

Players will be able to experience new various content and system improvements through today's 0.9.33 version update.

By tweaking the game's difficulty and balance of cards and introducing new unlockable content, we focused on providing new unique ways to play the game.

Similarly to our last major update, we plan to continue our effort while considering the voices of our players.

Your valuable feedback will be deeply appreciated!

(Survey Link)

As always, thank you for playing 'Heroes Wanted' and we will be back soon with more exciting news.

Major Made

Content

Added the feature to select cards, characters, and artifacts before each playthrough.

Collect cards and artifacts by unlocking achievements.

The Steam Achievement feature is planned to be updated soon.

Characters

Now players will be able to select the starting character, cards, and artifacts.

Luca and Lael's hand size has been increased by 1.

Cards

Adjusted card balance.

Added 3 new cards.

Artifacts

Adjusted artifact balance.

Added 11 new artifacts.

System

The difficulty option has been removed.

Hard Mode can be unlocked after achieving the ""Won the game without any Artifacts"" achievement.

Now supports Xbox controllers.

Bug Fixes & Optimization