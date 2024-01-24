 Skip to content

净化之径 update for 24 January 2024

Update log version 1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Based on the feedback from our players, we have made the following adjustments:

Modified contents:

  • [Sound]: Optimized the playback of sound effects, making it no longer harsh to play a large number of sound effects at the same time.
  • [Map]: Sing all night and Street maps have fixed the detection of physical collisions.
  • [Balance]: Flying objects fired by the Dealer Girl and Tea Lady can no longer pass through obstacles.
  • [Balance]: The prepare time for the close-range slash attack of the final boss in the Street stage has been increased, and the summoned characters have been corrected to the characters that appear in the Street stage.

