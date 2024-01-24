Update log version 1.0.6

Based on the feedback from our players, we have made the following adjustments:
Modified contents:
- [Sound]: Optimized the playback of sound effects, making it no longer harsh to play a large number of sound effects at the same time.
- [Map]: Sing all night and Street maps have fixed the detection of physical collisions.
- [Balance]: Flying objects fired by the Dealer Girl and Tea Lady can no longer pass through obstacles.
- [Balance]: The prepare time for the close-range slash attack of the final boss in the Street stage has been increased, and the summoned characters have been corrected to the characters that appear in the Street stage.
Changed files in this update