 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Green Hawk Platoon Playtest update for 24 January 2024

Update Notes for January 24, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13257438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added custom bullet sounds back (impacts)
  • removed medkits
  • added droppable ammo
  • added expiry on dropped glue
  • removed glue powerups from levels

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128451 Depot 2128451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link