v1.06 Patch Updates!

Hello Adventurers!

It has been a month since the year has started and we’re back with a small patch update!

GREATER NOBLES PAY THEIR DUES

The Mayor of Paell has decreed that all customers have to pay for what they have eaten, even if their entire order has not been served.

In the past, greater nobles ordering two dishes but only eating one would leave the restaurant without paying for anything if the restaurant was closing. Now, they will pay for dishes they have eaten, even if they were not served the other.

NPC SPAWN POINTS

We’ve made quest NPCs spawn more regularly so it’s easier for players to find them and complete their quests!

FONT FIX FOR CHINESE AND JAPANESE LANGUAGES

Fixed bug where text would display in the smallest possible font size (which was most obvious in the Journal Townsfolk description).

SOFTLOCK IN DUNGEON

A bug occurred where if the player died beside the dungeon's exit, they would be able to interact with it and “leave” the dungeon even after the death screen had appeared. This would cause a softlock.

Players should no longer be able to interact with fountains, shrines, chests and entrances/exits in the dungeon once they have died.

QoL UPDATES AND MINOR FIXES

Optimization of more assets to decrease memory footprint.

Minor fix to Pom's waking up animation to prevent it clipping regardless of where her bed is placed.

Updated boss animations.

Texture fixes.

WIKI IS OPEN TO PUBLIC

You can now access the Official Cuisineer Wiki!

Although the wiki page is in its beginning stages, we hope to leave it in the trustworthy hands of our lovely community (we'll still update pages occasionally!)~

We’re currently working on more things and hope to come back with an update of what we’re planning soon! Thank you for all the support you’ve given us so far, it’s not the end!

Love,

Battlebrew Productions (and Pom)