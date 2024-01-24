Update 1.5.5

Today’s update comes with a number of balance changes for weapons and gadgets, including a decrease in the length of invulnerability after revival. We’ve also implemented crash fixes, and an adjustment to tournament matchmaking that will lead to tighter player skill-gap in tournaments. There is also a fix to the crossplay settings so it can be turned off successfully.

On top of all of this, we have some new content in the store!

We have a survey available now in Embark ID that focuses on Solo Bank It and we’d appreciate it if you have the time to give us some feedback on this experimental mode.

A note about the future: based on your feedback and our own telemetry evaluation, we recognize that the Recon Senses ability for the Medium build needs an overhaul and we’re working on that right now. You can look forward to that change and more in next week’s update!

Okay let's dig in:

Balance Changes

Gadgets

Defibrillators

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Revives

Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s

Weapons

.357 Revolver

Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights

Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m

Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m

CL-40

Increased player damage to 110 from 100

FCAR

Decreased damage to 25 from 26

Guardian Turret

Decreased health to 280 from 300

MGL32

Increased player damage to 83 from 80

Throwing Knives

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling

Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting

**

Content And Bug Fixes

**

Crashes

Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash

Matchmaking