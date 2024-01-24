Welcome to Update 1.5.5
Today’s update comes with a number of balance changes for weapons and gadgets, including a decrease in the length of invulnerability after revival. We’ve also implemented crash fixes, and an adjustment to tournament matchmaking that will lead to tighter player skill-gap in tournaments. There is also a fix to the crossplay settings so it can be turned off successfully.
On top of all of this, we have some new content in the store!
We have a survey available now in Embark ID that focuses on Solo Bank It and we’d appreciate it if you have the time to give us some feedback on this experimental mode.
A note about the future: based on your feedback and our own telemetry evaluation, we recognize that the Recon Senses ability for the Medium build needs an overhaul and we’re working on that right now. You can look forward to that change and more in next week’s update!
Okay let's dig in:
Balance Changes
Gadgets
Defibrillators
- Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s
Revives
- Decreased the length of invulnerability applied after a revive to 0.75s from 1.5s
Weapons
.357 Revolver
- Decreased the amount of bullet dispersion applied when aiming down sights
- Reduced damage fall-off start range to 23m from 35m
- Reduced damage fall-off end range to 40m from 50m
CL-40
- Increased player damage to 110 from 100
FCAR
- Decreased damage to 25 from 26
Guardian Turret
- Decreased health to 280 from 300
MGL32
- Increased player damage to 83 from 80
Throwing Knives
- Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when falling
- Decreased the amount of projectile dispersion applied when sprinting
Content And Bug Fixes
Crashes
- Fixed an issue where certain GPUs would sometimes crash
Matchmaking
- Fixed an issue where crossplay settings would not be respected when the player was in a party
- Updated matchmaking configuration in Tournament and Ranked Tournament modes, to help ensure closer matches by skill-rating
