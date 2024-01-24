 Skip to content

Etaine: Magic Survivor update for 24 January 2024

Updated list (2024/01/24)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: Add version number display (bottom right corner of main menu), the next update will complete the 20-minute mode and other content. When the game is updated, the price will be raised, so it will be cheaper to buy now. (Maybe you can tell your friends^_^)
  • Content: New artifacts: "Lightning Rush", "Hector", "Lightning Shadow", "Grace of Light", "Thor", "Stone Hard", "Stream", "Guladius".
  • Content: Added talents: "Thunder Enhancement", "Paralysis Fever" and its talent tree.
  • Content: Added Tarot cards: "Star", "Judgement".
  • Content: New achievements: "Thunder Enhancement", "Paralysis Fever" to unlock the corresponding talent tree.
  • Balance: Reduce the flying speed of the "Victory Vow" and extend its flight time. Make it easier for the player to see where it's flying. Also modify the description to make it easier for new players to understand its mechanics, which only works when it is picked up on the map!
  • UI: Spells can also show the evolution tree of artifacts now.
  • UI: Reduces the size of the English text of the skill description in the Encyclopedia panel.
  • UI: The wrong image was fixed in the skill group section of Fate Gift while the game was paused.

