24th of January updates - New combat upgrade, QoL features and bugs squashed!

A new upgrade, QoL features, player suggestions along with some important bug fixes. Read on!
New
- A new upgrade has been added: Picky eater. With it unlocked, you'll always automatically consume the food with the closest heal amount to your missing health. For example, if a boss hits you for 1 damage, you'll no longer eat the valuable pizza that at the front of your inventory - the upgrade will have you eat the dirt cheap Kiwi. Picky eater costs 10M gold and requires level 90 Cooking
Changes
- You can now change your attack style during clan combat events
- When a loot roll is hit in the Clan combat loot event, the participant receiving the loot is now randomly selected. Previously, every time over 1K damage was dealt to the foe, the player dealing the damage which put the total dealt damage over the edge would receive the loot. Players would always deal damage in the same order (order of joining the event) so the loot could be split unfairly at times
- Gathering and crafting clan events will now end early if everyone in the event has reached max reward potential
- You can now create multiple Kronos' books at once
- Phases in the Reckoning of the Gods Nodes popup are now named in order for clarity (e.g Preparation 1, Preparation 2...)
- Your health in group combat is now reset to full after defeating a boss even if the fight ends after the kill
- You now receive a notification when you hit the exp cap in the clan experience event and no longer receive triple experience
- You'll now receive a confirmation popup when sending items to your clan's vault if you don't have access to the vault yourself
- You'll now receive a little info popup when minimizing the game on mobile while in clan events, letting you know that your progress is visually lagging but you'll still be rewarded correctly. We'll later make it so the client gets the correct event state from the server in these situations, but this will do for now
- Swapped the weaknesses of Troll & Giant in the Wilderness combat zone. Troll is now weak to magic and Giant is weak to stab
- Boss page colours now match their key counterparts
- Kicking clan members now has a confirmation popup
Fixes
- The 100k threshold in clan combat experience event was applied to damage dealt rather than experience gained. Woops. Fixed.
- Fixed the experience shown in your UI entry in clan combat experience event being calculated incorrectly if you reached the 100k exp threshold. Your experience would still be calculated as if you received triple experience the entire event, even though that wasn't the case (visual issue)
- Fixed ads boost experience not being included in the gained experience on your UI entry in clan combat events (it was still being applied).
- Fixed the "End run after round" button re-appearing after leaving and returning to the combat view even if the run was already set to end
- Fixed the "You can only modify this setting on a mobile device." popup appearing by default when opening the settings popup on PC
- Fixed the buy button of completionist capes being uninteractable if you had previously viewed a mastery cape that you couldn't purchase
- Fixed inventory consumables not being included in the resources inventory-sort setting and potions being included
- Fixed Kronos's book being referred to as a scroll when attempting to create the book without enough boss pages
- Fixed the cost text in tasks being green if you owned any amount of the required item rather than the required amount
- Fixed tutorial dialogue being behind the combat loot popup during the tutorial
- You'll no longer be taken to the clan event tab every time a clan member joins an event lobby you're in
- Rare items received through the "Show us the money" upgrade are now broadcasted to Discord
- Fixed a "Show us the money" bug where the upgrade proccing would sometimes not give out the loot correctly
- Fixed all Reckoning of the Gods boss weapon effects being applied on all bosses (bug introduced in the Kronos patch)
- Updated Idle Clans Bot localizations
- Fixed lifesteal effects appearing to bring group members' health over their max health (visual bug)
- Clan events are again mentioned as a credit source in the clan credits information popup. It was in the game before but the change was lost during the localization update
- Fixed opening chests and then logging out before the item drops could animate causing a client crash
- Fixed error popups going beneath the active popup when trying to send items to a player (such as typing an incorrect username or the other player
- Attempting to send an item to a clan vault that the vault is too full to hold will now yield a proper error message
- Finally tracked down and fixed an issue in group combat sometimes causing your health and food to go out of sync with the server
