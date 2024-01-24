Update instructions on January 24th

-
Modify the issue of incorrect display related to some buildings
Add spacebar pause function
Change the "story mode" and "hardcore mode" in the interface to "easy" and "simple"
Kai Yuan update for 24 January 2024
