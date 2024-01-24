 Skip to content

Kai Yuan update for 24 January 2024

Update instructions on January 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 13257001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Modify the issue of incorrect display related to some buildings

  2. Add spacebar pause function

  3. Change the "story mode" and "hardcore mode" in the interface to "easy" and "simple"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2164751 Depot 2164751
