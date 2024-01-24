 Skip to content

Nyran Survivors update for 24 January 2024

Nyran Survivors 3.0 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Mediators,

Version 3.0 focused on quality of life changes, language fixes, spell balance and more. Read below for the full changelog.

Changelog

Classes

Warrior
  • Whirlwind now applies Bleed
  • Whirlwind damage increased by 10%
Elementalist
  • Earth Toss damage increased by 5%
  • Earth Toss hit box increased by 40%
  • Frost Orb damage increased by 5%
Ranger
  • Bow Shot hit box reduced by 20%
  • Multishot damage increased by 5%
Broodmother
  • Spiderling Swarm damage increased by 5%
Druid
  • Typhoon damage increased by 5%
  • Typhoon hit box increased by 10%
  • Flower Garden healing increased to 5%
Paladin
  • Ring of Light healing increased to 10%

Spells

New
  • Inner Power (automatically casted upon levelling up)
Changes
  • All Wave spells now have a 10% increased hit box
  • Enemy Electric Ball spell effect light removed

Items

  • Sturdy Scroll item fixed

Changes

  • Language fixes
  • Increased the scroll sensitivity of the leaderboards list
  • Leaderboards will now list your ranking at the bottom of the list even if you are not in the top 100
  • Increased healing when levelling up to 20% max health on Easy, 9% max health on Normal and 4% max health on other difficulties, up from 15%, 6%, 3%
  • Upon levelling up, explode using Inner Power and deal damage to surrounding enemies

Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!

