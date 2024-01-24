Nyran Survivors 3.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 13256998 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 08:13:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello Mediators,

Version 3.0 focused on quality of life changes, language fixes, spell balance and more. Read below for the full changelog.

Changelog

Classes

Warrior

Whirlwind now applies Bleed

Whirlwind damage increased by 10%

Elementalist

Earth Toss damage increased by 5%

Earth Toss hit box increased by 40%

Frost Orb damage increased by 5%

Ranger

Bow Shot hit box reduced by 20%

Multishot damage increased by 5%

Broodmother

Spiderling Swarm damage increased by 5%

Druid

Typhoon damage increased by 5%

Typhoon hit box increased by 10%

Flower Garden healing increased to 5%

Paladin

Ring of Light healing increased to 10%

Spells

New

Inner Power (automatically casted upon levelling up)

Changes

All Wave spells now have a 10% increased hit box

Enemy Electric Ball spell effect light removed

Items

Sturdy Scroll item fixed

Changes

Language fixes

Increased the scroll sensitivity of the leaderboards list

Leaderboards will now list your ranking at the bottom of the list even if you are not in the top 100

Increased healing when levelling up to 20% max health on Easy, 9% max health on Normal and 4% max health on other difficulties, up from 15%, 6%, 3%

Upon levelling up, explode using Inner Power and deal damage to surrounding enemies

Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!