Nyran Survivors 3.0 Released!

Hello Mediators,
Version 3.0 focused on quality of life changes, language fixes, spell balance and more. Read below for the full changelog.
Changelog
Classes
Warrior
- Whirlwind now applies Bleed
- Whirlwind damage increased by 10%
Elementalist
- Earth Toss damage increased by 5%
- Earth Toss hit box increased by 40%
- Frost Orb damage increased by 5%
Ranger
- Bow Shot hit box reduced by 20%
- Multishot damage increased by 5%
Broodmother
- Spiderling Swarm damage increased by 5%
Druid
- Typhoon damage increased by 5%
- Typhoon hit box increased by 10%
- Flower Garden healing increased to 5%
Paladin
- Ring of Light healing increased to 10%
Spells
New
- Inner Power (automatically casted upon levelling up)
Changes
- All Wave spells now have a 10% increased hit box
- Enemy Electric Ball spell effect light removed
Items
- Sturdy Scroll item fixed
Changes
- Language fixes
- Increased the scroll sensitivity of the leaderboards list
- Leaderboards will now list your ranking at the bottom of the list even if you are not in the top 100
- Increased healing when levelling up to 20% max health on Easy, 9% max health on Normal and 4% max health on other difficulties, up from 15%, 6%, 3%
- Upon levelling up, explode using Inner Power and deal damage to surrounding enemies
Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!
Changed files in this update