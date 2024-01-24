Version 0.6.32 Update Announcement - January 24th

[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed the issue in which all disciples of "Guiyuan Sect" had the same name and appearance.
- Resolved the problem where equipped skill scrolls did not take effect.
- Fixed the issue where disciples entering other modes after practicing would encounter abnormal tasks upon returning to the sect.
- Addressed the problem where disciples' coordinates were not correctly reset after falling underground beyond a certain distance.
- Fixed the issue where demolishing decorations in bulk and then reloading the game resulted in them being restored.
- Resolved the problem where some sect maps caused characters to fall through the ground when approaching the training buildings.
[Adjustments and Optimizations]
- Prestige Store now offers "Peace Token" for sale.
- Significantly reduced the completion time for "Cangwu Abyss".
- Unlocked upgrade functionality for certain buildings, enhancing their effects after upgrading.
- Removed certain items from both factions' shops in the sect wars while also toning down the available options.
- Provided detailed information on refining materials, distinguishing between items used for daily life and combat.
- Introduced a realm suppression feature. Higher realm disciples now exert combat power suppression on lower realm disciples, aligning more with the cultivation theme.
This is the English translation for the V0.6.32 update announcement released on January 24th.
