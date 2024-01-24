Farlight 84 - Jan 25th Update (Version 2.0) - Developer Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Prepare for the first major update of 2024! Introducing exciting features like a new map - Sunder Realms, model resets for Maggie and Watchman, new active skills, a fresh game mode, various events, and optimizations. The update will undergo maintenance starting at 01:00 UTC on January 25th, lasting around 3 hours. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. On the bright side, you'll get Gold x4000 once the update is finished! Here's a detailed breakdown of the changes:

▌Version 2.0

The intensive energy extraction on Sak Star resulted in a catastrophe, transforming it into a fresh battleground for participants. With the onset of this new chapter, our version number transitions to 2.0, replacing the previous 15.

▌New Map - Sunder Realms

Map Style

Step into Sak Star, a once-thriving hub of futuristic energy known as "Ether." Unfortunately, excessive extraction triggered the "Ether Turbulence," causing widespread destruction. Now, Sak Star has evolved into the arena for participants—Sunder Realms. This enigmatic celestial body boasts unparalleled features: deep canyons, mysterious laboratories, and deteriorating abandoned mining zones.

For a better gaming experience, we've designed and improved the map, including new mechanics like Ziplines, Super Airdrops, Sponsor Boxes, and more balanced resource distribution. Let's explore the highlights:

New Map Events

Sponsor Box Areas refresh shortly after a battle begins. Participants receive a notification when Sponsor Boxes are ready and can head to activate them.



Multiple Sponsor Box Areas on the map will refresh simultaneously. Activate the Sponsor Box upon entering the designated area. All players within will receive continuous XP while the box is being activated.



Special Equipment will be generated within Sponsor Box Areas periodically.



A Final Box will be available when the activation is done. Open it to earn abundant rewards.

Airdrop Rain

Distinguished from typical airdrops, an Airdrop Rain releases numerous supply drops simultaneously in a specified zone. This enables you to collect a considerable amount of equipment in one go. No more competition with squadmates for airdrop resources—every player can now equally access these valuable supplies!

Super Airdrop

A Super Airdrop will be dispatched as the match reaches its climax, offering access to top-tier equipment upon opening. This innovative feature heightens the intensity of late-game competition, providing a potential game-changer for squads facing resource disadvantages.

New Map Features

1. Ziplines

Enables rapid movement between different terrains and Strongholds. Horizontal ziplines expedite rapid transfers between areas, while vertical ones assist in reaching previously unattainable heights on the map. Feel free to unleash your firepower while utilizing ziplines—it's your moment to show your skills!

2. Rift Terrain

Descending into a Rift won't be fatal; you'll gently float back into the combat zone. Yet, constant exposure to the enigmatic gaseous substance within the Rift steadily diminishes your HP. Hovercrafts can navigate through Rift Terrain.

3. Tactical Supply Chests

Approach and activate to unveil a fresh Tactical Supply Chest for resource acquisition; it also doubles as a combat shelter.

4. Terrain Optimizations

Added additional vertical structures and rock obstacles. Paired with the refined Wall Run system, expect heightened combat dynamics featuring substantial elevation variations. Added Out-of-Bounds Countdown Area. You'll receive a warning and experience continuous HP loss if didn't exit the area promptly upon entry.

Increased Resource Quantity

Resources in Sunder Realms are now distributed more evenly, offering a broader selection of landing destinations for your parachute.

Reduced shield device Shield XP output to 3 from 5.

Adjusted XP Chest yields.

Added fully-equipped weapons as special event drops, including Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 varieties.

▌New Events

Battle Pass - Myriad Novo

New Battle Pass - Myriad Novo is available now. Get ready for Yong's latest SSR Skin - Lion Dance.

All New Lottery

Lottery Wheel - Swing Shadow grants Ember SSR Skin - Masked Lover, Sunil SR Skin - Mecha Heart, etc.

Lottery Wheel - Sweet Express grants Maggie MR Skin - Sweet Serenade, etc.

Chest Lottery - New Radiance grants Syfer UR Skin - Regal Lion, etc.

Events

1. Server Rewards

As a thank-you for your continuous support, we'll send gifts to the entire server once the update is complete.

In addition to heroes obtained through account upgrades, you can now freely acquire all heroes from different versions. Any excess heroes will be converted into Gold.

Complete events to earn free SSR Momoi Skin - Fluffy Festa and other items.

2. 7-Day Sign-in Event

Event Reward: SR Vehicle Skin War Spider - Spring Booms

3. 30-Day Sign-in Event

Event Reward: UR Jetpack Skin - Holo Love

4. Trio For Fun

Experience a new level of combat with the addition of Trio Matchmaking in Battle Royale! Explore a range of Trio-themed missions and claim rewards by completing them. Get ready to redeem your favorite prizes. The event rewards include Stickers, Knockout Broadcasts, etc.

5. New Journey

To celebrate the launch of our new map, Sunder Realms, we're introducing a special event called 'New Journey.' You can complete a series of missions to claim stage rewards throughout the event. Achieve all the missions to unlock the final prize! The event rewards include AK-77 SSR Skin, etc.

6. New Rare Resource Consolidation Event

▌New Mode - Trio Squad

We've noted player feedback on Solo Mode, but as a team-based shooting game, we're holding off on introducing it for now. Our commitment is to team-based gameplay, ensuring each hero has a chance to shine.

In the V2.0 Battle Royale, we're excited to introduce Trio Mode.

It's not just about having one less squadmate – the actual distinctions go beyond appearances, especially in the following aspects:

- More Intense Battles: Maintaining the same player count on the map, the total number of squads now increases to 20. Expect more encounters and a heightened frequency of engaging in battles.

- Individual Impact: With three new active skills in play, each hero's influence on the battlefield has magnified. Having fewer squadmates provides an excellent chance to showcase individual skills, potentially turning the tide, even when flying solo.

- Easier Team Coordination: Communication among three players is more manageable, facilitating organized tactical maneuvers and streamlined squad coordination.

Of course, if you still prefer Duo or Squads of Four, the choice is yours! We anticipate that the Trio Mode will inject excitement, offering a fresh dynamic to team strategy and enhancing the gameplay experience for everyone.

▌Area Conflict Optimizations

After three months of Area Conflict, we've made several enhancements to elevate your gaming experience.

- Battle Zone Changes: We will expand the battlefield with additional obstacles to address frequent conflicts and counter unbeatable strategies.

- Improved Faction Identification: Enemies now feature bold red outlines, and there's added support for ally perspective effects.



- Enhanced Notification: Notifications will appear for successful/failed area captures and when your faction/enemy faction is close to victory.

Jetpack Adjustments

Let's discuss adjustments to the jetpack before delving into hero updates.

Jetpack Status Quo

The jetpack currently provides vertical and horizontal boosts and aids in Wall Runs. Following a special announcement video at the end of last year, some players expressed their desire for us not to remove the jetpack. However, due to its excessively high maneuverability, compromises were made in the shooting experience and the design of hero skills, which weren't in harmony with the essence of a hero shooting game. Compromises and adjustments are sometimes necessary within the overall framework of game design.

Therefore, to further enhance the shooting experience, strengthen player engagement in direct battlefield combat, and increase the diversity of hero skills, starting from Version 2.0, we need to make comprehensive adjustments to hero skills and the jetpack.

Jetpack Adjustments in V2

The following heroes will retain Horizontal Flying as an additional Tactical Skill: Captain, Ceanna, Ember, Lucinda, Maychelle, MK.R, Momoi, Phantom, Sunil, and Yong. They will receive new Tactical Skills in subsequent updates. All heroes will eventually possess three Active Skills, including two Tactical and one Ultimate skill.

Captain, Ceanna, Ember, Lucinda, Maychelle, MK.R, Momoi, Phantom, Sunil, and Yong. They will receive new Tactical Skills in subsequent updates. All heroes will eventually possess three Active Skills, including two Tactical and one Ultimate skill. Additionally, the following heroes will receive a brand-new design featuring three exclusive Active Skills: Watchman, Ducksyde, Beau, Syfer, and Maggie, who retains the jetpack skill.

Watchman, Ducksyde, Beau, Syfer, and Maggie, who retains the jetpack skill. Maggie keeps both Vertical and Horizontal Flying as her two Tactical Skills.

Removed all Role Passive Abilities; converted the Scout Hero's Role Passive Ability into a universal skill for all heroes.

Adjusted effects gained after hero upgrades.

All characters share the same movement speed, with HP varying only based on character size configurations.

Enhanced Climbing and Wall-Running

Based on player feedback praising the jetpack's maneuverability, enhancing the game's skill ceiling.

We aim to maintain this dynamic quality after removing Vertical Flying. Here are the improvements to Climbing and Wall-Running:

Increased climbing speed, higher Wall-Running heights, and broader triggering angles for smoother experiences.

Added inertia when turning during Wall-Running, facilitating agile movement within buildings.

Added Coyote Time, enabling actions during brief platform detachment.

Summary

In the earlier design, every hero wielded two active skills and two shared movement abilities. As we shift to the new framework, each hero will boast three distinctive active skills. This amplifies the individuality of heroes and opens up myriad possibilities for skill combinations. Expect more encounters between heroes, lowering the challenge of keeping tabs on enemies. A solid grasp of hero skills and gunplay will be pivotal for players.

Now, let's explore heroes with brand-new sets of three active skills:

Maggie

New Model

Maggie maintains her lively and adorable demeanor, sporting a more fashionable hairstyle and updated delivery uniform, radiating even greater energy. Don't worry; her other skins have undergone minimal changes, allowing those who cherish her nostalgic old uniform to continue wearing it!

New Tactical Skills

Maggie's Tactical Skills preserve the jetpack gameplay, featuring Vertical and Horizontal Flying as her two tactical skills. Her Ultimate substantially reduces the cooldown of both tactical skills. She remains the pizza girl soaring through the skies.

Tactical Skill 1: Jet Sweep

Quickly move laterally using the thrust of jetpack.

After reaching Lvl. 3, the modified jetpack grants two boosts.

Tactical Skill 2: Jet Leap

Maggie can soar upwards using the thrust of her jetpack.

Vertical Flying height has been reduced compared to the previous version.

Ultimate - Supersonic Surge

Reduces cooldown for both Tactical Skills now.

Watchman

New Model

In the previous update, he received a stylish new skin, and everyone agreed he looked handsome. This time, his model is fully equipped, resembling a high-tech hip-hop star!

New Tactical Skills

Tactical Skill 1: Sheriff's Patrol

Watchman deploys a Mechanical Sheriff, his loyal assistant, to guard a designated location and automatically attack enemies entering its range.

Watchman can change the Sheriff's position by tapping the skill button or recall it by pressing the button.

After reaching Lvl. 3, Sheriff's attacks slow down the enemies.

Tactical Skill 2: Sentinel Alert

Watchman commands a Sentinel Drone to fly to a specified location for scouting.

Sentinel Drone charges toward enemies and initiates a self-destruct sequence upon spotting them within its scouting range.

Enemies hit by the explosion will be exposed, accelerating Watchman and Mechanical Sheriff's pursuit.

After reaching Lvl. 6, Sentinel Drone goes invisible in scout mode.

Ultimate: Bite Mode

Watchman commands Sheriff to enter Bite Mode, gaining a missile module and additional armor.

After reaching Lvl. 9, Watchman moves faster in Bite Mode.

Ducksyde

New Tactical Skills

Tactical Skill 1: Rolling Impact

Ducksyde's costume can be inflated into a ball, rapidly rolling toward enemies. The faster the roll, the higher the jump.

At a certain speed, the inflatable ball deals damage and knocks back enemies. There's a cooldown on the knockback effect for the same target.

The inflated ball grants damage reduction, but Ducksyde returns to its original form once the ball bursts.

Wall-Running is available in an inflated ball state.

After reaching Lvl. 3, Ducksyde equips an automatic reloading device for the carried shotgun when using Rolling Impact.

Tactical Skill 2: Full-Speed Charge

Ducksyde leaves an Acceleration Belt after entering Charge status, providing both squadmates and enemies with a speed-up effect.

After reaching Lvl. 6, during Ducksyde's full-speed charge, squadmates touching the acceleration devices gain a temporary shield.

Ultimate: Summit Crush

Ducksyde leaps forward, slamming into enemies. The fierce shockwave damages and slows surrounding enemies. The longer Ducksyde remains airborne, the stronger the slowing effect.



This skill can also be used in ball form, but the angle and animation of the slam will vary slightly.



After reaching Lvl. 9, Ducksyde's use of Summit Crush enhances the slowing effect.

Beau

New Tactical Skills

Tactical Skill 1: Sparks of Love

Beau throws a bomb that adheres tightly to various surfaces, including Walls, Vehicles, Summons, and even squadmates or enemies.

Activate the skill again to detonate the bomb, damaging all enemies in the blast radius and forcefully displacing mobile units, including Beau. This displacement provides Beau with added mobility, aiding in skirmish escapes or drawing enemy fire to create opportunities for the team.

After reaching Lvl. 3, Beau can carry an extra bomb, but it can only be used after the detonation of the first one.

Tactical Skill 2: Dazzling Mirage

Beau throws a stun grenade towards the target, which explodes after a delay.

Inflicts minor damage and disorients enemies in the explosion range for a duration. Effects include ringing ears, vanished sound visualizations, camera shake, increased shooting spread, and inability to aim down sights.

After reaching Lvl. 6, Beau's stunning grenade has a larger explosion radius and inflicts a longer stun duration.

Ultimate: Frenzy Bomb

Beau switches to an overhead perspective after casting, allowing him to select two points within his field of view for a laser bombardment.

This bombardment ignores obstacles and damages all enemies throughout the duration.

After reaching Lvl. 9, Beau can target three coordinates for a bombing run.

Syfer

Added Tactical Skill 2: Area Recon

Syfer expands the recon network to obtain key location info on nearby enemies.

Balances and Adjustments

The following outlines skill adjustments for the remaining heroes. While their appearances remain familiar, some skills have undergone enhancements or nerfs. We'd appreciate to hear your feedback on balance. Feel free to share your thoughts in the discussion area.

Yong's Tactical Skill - Blinding Mark

The Blind Mark is no longer visible to players other than those directly engaged in combat.

Now, it's possible to apply multiple Blind Marks to the same target. For instance, if you've been marked by Yong, leading to impaired vision for a certain period, and another Yong marks you during that duration, the visual impairment timer will reset, initiating a fresh countdown.

Ceanna's Ultimate - Medi-Ex

Medi-Ex has been optimized, allowing players to be lifted by the drone without interruption, even when moving.

Sunil's Tactical Skill - Springboard

Springboard can now be deployed on steps.

If the skill fails (such as deploying it into water), a certain percentage of the skill cooldown will be returned.

Ember's Ultimate - Vision Erosion

Reduced the coverage area of Vision Erosion during nightfall.

Lucinda's Ultimate - Absolute Gravity

Reduced the effective range of the generated gravitational black hole.

Reduced the attraction speed of the generated gravitational black hole.

Syfer's Ultimate - EMP Shock

Removed the ability of clearing Summons.

Reduced its effective range.

Syfer's Tactical Skill 1 - Coords Shift

Increased flying speed of the skill, allowing Syfer to achieve displacement more quickly.

Weapon mechanics will take center stage in our adjustments this year, serving as the cornerstone for enhanced strategy and gameplay depth. This update introduces significant changes to the feel, sound effects, and various aspects of all weapons, representing a crucial step forward in optimizing and enriching the overall weapon experience in Farlight 84.

Weapon Adjustments

- All Weapons Changes

Optimized shooting performance for all Weapons.

Increased mobile scatter for all Weapons and enlarged base scatter values.

Reduced the base magazine capacity for all Weapons and the extra magazine capacity after equipping an SMG.

Adjusted Weapon recoil, increasing recoil for all Weapons.

- Reduced the damage of AK77 and M4.

AK-77：20 → 16

M4：16 → 11

Optimized audio effects for the Generator, VSS, UZI, Mad Rabbit, White Dwarf, and Rhino.

- Weapon levels will no longer be linked to character levels. Your weapon level will be determined solely by the quality of the looted weapon, regardless of your in-game character level.

- New Weapon Resource: Fully Equipped Weapons include an intact set of Level 2/3/4 Mods (excluding scopes). Advanced Fully Equipped Weapons will be available in Sponsor Boxes and Airdrops.

Weapon Optimizations

- Magazine Looting: When you loot a weapon and have an available magazine in your backpack, the weapon will automatically equip the magazine, filling or replenishing its ammo capacity.



- Automatic Discarded Scope Loot: Added a feature for automatically looting discarded scopes. When enabled, you will automatically loot and equip discarded scopes.

- Auto Weapon Switch: Now, if the weapon you are using runs out of ammo (both in the magazine and reserve), it will automatically switch to another weapon.

- Interruptible Reload on Mobile: Mobile players can now choose a method to interrupt the reloading process.

Diverse vehicle gameplay has always been a player favorite. This update optimizes all vehicles for a more authentic experience. We addressed outdated mechanics and unclear battlefield positioning for certain vehicles.

Optimizations for All Vehicles: Attack Effects, User Experience, Hit Feedback, and Map Distribution.

Optimized vehicle attack effects, ensuring the attack effect range matches the actual damage range.

Optimized the vehicle usage experience. Your self-driven vehicle will now be marked.

Optimized vehicle hit feedback. When a vehicle's durability drops to a certain level, it will have a visible damage effect.

Adjusted the distribution of vehicles on the map.

Single-Pilot Mecha

Enhanced its dash ability to cover longer distances. The dash can be interrupted at any point, and the cooldown is shorter when the dash is closer.

Rocket Tarantula

You can now aim before firing to observe enemy positions, facilitating precise targeting.

Hovercar

Removed the vehicle's weapons and skills.

Blazing Infantry

Removed the weapons in Vehicle Mode and Mecha Mode.

Adjusted the effect of Shockwave, removing the AoE damage upon landing and adding the knock-up effect on enemy characters and vehicles.

Syrup Truck (Original: Lava Chariot)

Changed the name of the vehicle "Lava Chariot" to "Syrup Truck."

Removed damage from Syrup Pitcher and enhanced the slowing effect of lava bombs.

▌Battle Royale Optimizations

Battle Royale mode, as the core experience in Farlight 84, is designed to offer a complete Battle Royale experience for players of all types. In this update, we've fine-tuned certain in-game aspects:

Optimized the spawning experience. Players now start with Level 1 Shield.

Optimized the Respawner's respawn experience:

During the respawn wait phase, you can now spectate squadmates normally. Respawning grants the previously used Weapon and Shield, with the Shield one level lower (minimum Level 1 Shield).

Reduced the time required to revive squadmates from 15s to 12s.

Added a setting to switch the Loot Box interface to a grid layout (Only available on mobile).

Now, dealing damage to enemies earns you Growth XP. In other words, you won't miss out on Growth XP even if someone else gets the kill!

▌Ranked Match Adjustments

We've received feedback from some players expressing concerns about the short duration of the current Ranked Season cycle and the inflexibility of the tier inheritance logic. Many players find it demotivating for continuous tier improvement, especially with the direct drop from Ace to Gold after the previous season reset. With the introduction of Version 2.0, we made several rules in Ranked Matches, covering season duration, tier inheritance, tier design, rewards, and penalties.

Season Duration

The Ranked Season cycle will be extended from 4 to 12 weeks, giving you more time to reach higher tiers.

Tier Inheritance

We've refined tier reset rules, notably minimizing tier decay. The principle is lower decay for lower tiers and higher decay for higher tiers. For instance, Bronze to Platinum V will experience no tier decay, and the Legend tier's highest decay will be Diamond I.

Tier Design

We've optimized the compositional structure of tiers, reduced the number of lower-tier divisions, and lowered the difficulty of gaining tiers in mid-low tiers.

Added Sub-tier for Ace:

Added new tier Mythic. The top 300 Legend players will be promoted to Mythic.

Rewards and Penalty Adjustments

We have refined the rewards distribution mechanism for ranked matches, introducing three distinct reward types: Tier, Season, and Activeness .

. Tier rewards are based on the highest tier achieved in the current season, with added match count requirements.

Season rewards are based on the highest tier achieved in the current season, without match count requirements.

Among season rewards, Platinum and above now include Score Protectors and Bonus Cards to aid post-season climbing.

Active rewards are earned based on the total participation in ranked matches.

Added an activeness penalty. Legend players or above who haven't played Ranked Matches for 7 consecutive days will incur an activeness penalty, resulting in a deduction of a certain amount of rank points.

▌QoL Improvements

We've improved the overall game quality in this patch, such as optimizing the Lobby UI and background. We've also added new Creator Certifications and Exclusive Stickers based on valuable player feedback from the community.

Map Optimizations

PC map now has an exclusive interface.

Optimized map guide line display for better visibility.

Matchmaking System

Optimized matchmaking processes and algorithms for more balanced squadmate and opponent assignments.

Optimized matchmaking probabilities for various modes during multiple selection.

Lobby

Comprehensive UI optimization, iterating lobby backgrounds.

Added a navigation bar for the PC version, optimizing interaction logic.

Login Interface

Optimized information display on the login interface, now showing the player's information from the previous login.

Shop

Optimized the Shop's interface to align with the new Lobby theme.

Added Role display for Heroes, making it easier to locate hero information.

Warehouse

Optimized the Warehouse's interface to align with the new Lobby theme.

Heroes

Added a Hero Overview tab, where you can view Hero Stats, Mastery, etc. Added a Hero Radar Chart.

Added a Hero Skin tab for easy skin switching.

Optimized red dot logic. Now, viewing a category will eliminate all similar red dots.

Downloading Resource

Capsuler Skin Resource now support downloading based on character and current event categories.

Now, you can decide if you continue downloading these contents, saving the storage capacity to some extent.

Battle Report

Optimized Battle Report interface interaction, streamlined statistics, merging Personal Rank, Hero Info, Mission Tally, and Match Rewards.

Custom Room

Supports creating Trio Battle Royale mode.

Solo Mode is free for a limited time.

Hero Power

Supports hiding personal power information.

Creator Identification

Applying to become an official game creator will display the creator identification.

Commercial-related

Added MR Hero Skins. You can unlock more advanced skin forms by completing specified missions after obtaining a level 1 skin.

Localization

Fixed Arabic language display issues on the Tournaments page.

Clan System

Clan T3 Season opening soon. Duration: [UTC 2024/01/25 04:00] - [UTC 2024/04/18 00:59].

Added Clan entry conditions. You can set requirements for recruiting squadmates.

Added Clan entry requirements: tier, K/D, microphone usage, and device.

Conclusion

As we usher in 2024, Farlight 84 embarks on a new chapter with our player community. The much-anticipated new map is now live, accompanied by ongoing improvements to heroes and game modes. Our commitment to delivering an increasingly satisfying gaming experience remains steadfast. We appreciate your continued support and welcome any valuable feedback.

Moreover, we've extensively tested all the fresh content in our latest release. If you come across any issues, don't hesitate to report them through the in-game Support or on Discord at your convenience. We'll collect all the details and quickly address any concerns. Looking forward to seeing you on the thrilling new battlefield!

