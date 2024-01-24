 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 24 January 2024

Fix and adjust

Share · View all patches · Build 13256824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted the income mode of the logistics team adventure team to automatically calculate the income according to time
    2 Increased Marketplace Sell talents
  2. Fixed the issue that the dungeon would be unlocked early when opening a new file
    4 Critical Strike Talent has been changed from Instant Talent to Instant depending on the character's level
    5 Dungeon Skill Point gain has been greatly increased
    6 Boss Spirits drop fivefold
    7 The price of the Potential Liberation Stone has been adjusted to one-tenth of the original price
    8 Changed the independent spawn points of the Tavern and Recruit

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646251 Depot 2646251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link