- Adjusted the income mode of the logistics team adventure team to automatically calculate the income according to time
2 Increased Marketplace Sell talents
- Fixed the issue that the dungeon would be unlocked early when opening a new file
4 Critical Strike Talent has been changed from Instant Talent to Instant depending on the character's level
5 Dungeon Skill Point gain has been greatly increased
6 Boss Spirits drop fivefold
7 The price of the Potential Liberation Stone has been adjusted to one-tenth of the original price
8 Changed the independent spawn points of the Tavern and Recruit
战棋英雄王子复仇记 update for 24 January 2024
Fix and adjust
Patchnotes via Steam Community
