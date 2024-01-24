Update 1.0.10

Important
We restored earning of Steam achievements.
Continuing the game should report the ones you earned to Steam.
If it doesn't you need to go back in time (load appropriate save file) and try again.
(And then go back to your latest savegame).
Za utrudnienia bardzo przepraszamy.
Also important
Take care of your wives' good mood.
The worse your relationship with them, the fewer tasks they will complete in a day.
Changes
- You can now carry more than one crate of chickens at the same time.
- You can destroy (using the building menu): the default composter, the default manure pit, the default crate in the barn, and the outhouse built on the farm.
- Items left in the harbor area no longer sink into the ground when you leave the harbor.
- Automatic controller detection turns off if it detects conflicting signals that lock the cursor in the middle of the screen, which should free the cursor and allow the game to be used with a mouse and keyboard.
- Wives milk more cows.
- The availability of string has increased in Zalesie.
