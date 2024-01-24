Update 1.0.10

Important

We restored earning of Steam achievements.

Continuing the game should report the ones you earned to Steam.

If it doesn't you need to go back in time (load appropriate save file) and try again.

(And then go back to your latest savegame).

Za utrudnienia bardzo przepraszamy.

Also important

Take care of your wives' good mood.

The worse your relationship with them, the fewer tasks they will complete in a day.

Changes