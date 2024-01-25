Artifice Update: v1.7.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 13256621 · Last edited 25 January 2024 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patch Log

HIGHLIGHTS

Added 4 Steam achievements.

Add an ability for Spectre to self-destruct.

Added a trait for Shade – Pestilence: Applies a de-buff that prevents the target from healing.

Added New Champion - Blood Mage of Ilythia Trait – Blood Link: Applies a curse to the target and any adjacent enemies. Whenever a Blood-linked enemy takes an Overwatch hit, all other linked enemies shall take damage as well. Ability 01 - Crimson Armor: Grants +1 bonus armor for every 3 points of health missing from the target. Min 1 armor. Ability 02 – Vampiric Thirst: Target gains life steal. Life steal heals equal to the damage dealt.



BALANCE

Shaman: Hit points reduced to 8. Global heal reduced to 1 Hit point per ally.

Shroom guard: Hit points increased to 9.

Shroomancer: Hit points reduced to 8. Bolster Hit point buff reduced to 1 Hit point per ally.

Deathcap Assassin: Hit points increased from 8 to 9.

AI update: Updated AI to make smarter decisions to avoid enemy Overwatches when possible.

Updated Zephyr and Ranger movement pattern to provide more flexibility.

FIXES

Fixed a bug where XP would get saved when navigating to the main menu from Battle.

Fixed a bug where Cleansing Flames does not remove Status Effects in the UI. (Visual Glitch)

Fixed a bug where Sandworm does not reposition during the last turn.

Fixed a bug where Secondary Rewards Status would not be updated after capturing a province.

Fixed a bug related to Item drop logic.

Fixed an issue where the champion reward would be recruited with an incorrect level.

Fixed a bug where the ember bomb could get poisoned from an explosion.

Fixed an issue where a consumed Shard would not revert upon quitting mid-battle.

Fixed a bug with the item Phylactery of Vengeance that was granting bonus damage from the start of battle rather than on respawn.

POLISHES

Changed the interaction for Emissary and Artifact.

Added particle effect when picking up Artifact or Rescuing Emissary

Added visual effects for an empty Champion slot in the squad loadout.

Pathfinder Smoke Bomb – Added visual effects to indicate disabled overwatch tiles.

Changed key binding to toggle the Tips panel.

By default, all Champions shall always spawn on the 2nd row at the start of each battle.

Thank you for sharing your valuable feedback with us. We are working on updates and improvements based on your suggestions. Please stay tuned for further updates.