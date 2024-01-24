 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

False Dream | 偽夢 update for 24 January 2024

Update v1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13256560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have updated to version 1.4.0.

  • Added instructions on how to use the camera.
    　- Display camera usage instructions after acquiring the camera (excluding display if the game has been cleared at least once).
    　- Enabled viewing camera instructions from the pause screen.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44815797/7786a272873c19eae429a9e0d05ac841ab7bdd8e.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44815797/32a798d8feadff064dd860e4318b68209f849b7f.jpg)[/url]

  • Radio
    　- Adjusted radio volume to be lower, as it was discouraging usage due to being too loud.
    　- Excluded the Z-axis (vertical direction) from the distance calculation with anomalies, now using only the horizontal distance for detection.
    　- Improved the radio's responsiveness by setting a proxy position for anomalies that cannot be approached closely, ensuring the radio reacts.

  • Modified the clock on the title screen to make the hour and minute hands move.

  • Revised the memo in the prologue scene. Clarified that using the radio causes time to reset to 1 o'clock.

  • Corrected the names of some anomalies.

  • Removed voice lines when waking up.

  • Enabled viewing explanations of dividers in the prologue scene (only in the English language setting, displaying the English translation of the written content).

  • In normal mode, adjusted so that one cannot sleep without taking a photo, but if possessing the radio, sleeping is possible (as obtaining the radio is a failure condition at the point of acquisition, rendering photography unnecessary).

  • Adjusted the ending scroll speed to 1.5 times, along with a corresponding shortening of the BGM.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2753721 Depot 2753721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link