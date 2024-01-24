Update v1.4.0

I have updated to version 1.4.0.

Radio

- Adjusted radio volume to be lower, as it was discouraging usage due to being too loud.

- Excluded the Z-axis (vertical direction) from the distance calculation with anomalies, now using only the horizontal distance for detection.

- Improved the radio's responsiveness by setting a proxy position for anomalies that cannot be approached closely, ensuring the radio reacts.

Modified the clock on the title screen to make the hour and minute hands move.

Revised the memo in the prologue scene. Clarified that using the radio causes time to reset to 1 o'clock.

Corrected the names of some anomalies.

Removed voice lines when waking up.

Enabled viewing explanations of dividers in the prologue scene (only in the English language setting, displaying the English translation of the written content).

In normal mode, adjusted so that one cannot sleep without taking a photo, but if possessing the radio, sleeping is possible (as obtaining the radio is a failure condition at the point of acquisition, rendering photography unnecessary).