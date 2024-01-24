Ver1.0.10023 Adding Inventory Sorting Feature

Thank you very much for playing and for your feedback.

Based on the valuable opinions we received from our players, we have made improvements.

In this update, we have:

Added the "Inventory Sorting" Feature.

Make slight adjustments to game balance etc.

Fixed bugs.

We will continue to improve the game, so if you have any opinions or questions, we would be grateful if you could contact us on the Steam community or Discord.

Thank you!

Steam Community:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2658960

Discord server:

https://discord.gg/9Yx5tXRtp8