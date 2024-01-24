 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 24 January 2024

Hotfix 0.9.1.1.d

Share · View all patches · Build 13256379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Survivors run end screen causing error and preventing the game to register progression.
  • Performance drop when Shaman does his laser>bullet attack
    Debug printing was left into the game and wasn't removed

