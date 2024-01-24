 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HIGHBLAST update for 24 January 2024

3.0a-1 Quality Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13256354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Overview

Unfortunately, in order to meet the release deadline we set ourselves, we had to skip some clean up steps for the main update. Here they are now, hope the game's experience has improved.

Main improvements:

  • Fixed some collisions
  • Rewrote the event triggers so that events are in order and timed better.
  • There are now input tutorials.
  • Improved the lighting with better global illumination (please report bad FPS).
  • Updated the HUD.
  • Robot can no longer exit the gravity ring.
  • Training robots (the flying spheres) now roll around on the floor so you know when they're deactivated.
  • Updated the Cakebot so it is holding a cake.

Coming soon:

  • Background music
  • More sounds
  • Better UI
  • New levels and environments for the next main update.

Thank you so much for playing!
-Ilikefrogs101 & QuazarCG

Changed files in this update

HIGHBLAST Content Depot 1801631
  • Loading history…
HIGHBLAST mac content Depot 1801632
  • Loading history…
HIGHBLAST linux content Depot 1801633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link