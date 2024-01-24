3.0a-1 Quality Patch

Patch Overview

Unfortunately, in order to meet the release deadline we set ourselves, we had to skip some clean up steps for the main update. Here they are now, hope the game's experience has improved.

Main improvements:

Fixed some collisions

Rewrote the event triggers so that events are in order and timed better.

There are now input tutorials.

Improved the lighting with better global illumination (please report bad FPS).

Updated the HUD.

Robot can no longer exit the gravity ring.

Training robots (the flying spheres) now roll around on the floor so you know when they're deactivated.

Updated the Cakebot so it is holding a cake.

Coming soon:

Background music

More sounds

Better UI

New levels and environments for the next main update.

Thank you so much for playing!

-Ilikefrogs101 & QuazarCG