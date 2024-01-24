This is a multiplayer accessibility update, we have received requests to make the multiplayer more accessible, and now players should be able to invite friends from the control panel in the waiting lobby.
Around Us update for 24 January 2024
Multiplayer Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
