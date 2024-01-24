v1.03: Glove for the archers

Time for some changes that archers should enjoy! A new 'Archery Glove' item that is usable with Bows can now be found in some of the late-game dungeons, and a crash involving the 'Decider' bow has been fixed.
v1.03
- Added new Archery Glove item (found in various late-game dungeons)
- Added an "Advanced Tips" section to the information Slate in the Watchtower
- Spear Banner healing reduced by 20%, but is now properly increased by Healer and Regeneration
- Gate: Stalactites is now able to be Echo Cast
- Caltrops now reposition with the caster when Echo Casted
- Increased XP reward from certain tough enemies
- Removed 'Strength' icon from top right of tooltips for abilities that deal weapon damage because some weapons scale off magic instead
- Fixed Ice extending the distance of falls
- Fixed Ability Tablets running out of possible tablets if you revisited Pale Ravine very frequently
- Fixed XP gains from kills made out of combat being incorrectly calculated
- Fixed crash when using Decider on multi-tile enemies from certain angles
- (Modding) Added addTrigger, removeTrigger, and killActors Tasks
- (Modding) Fixed GlobalTriggers not being able to be overriden by mods
- (Modding) Added tEnterZone, tExitZone, and tLoadGame as GlobalTriggers for modders to add to
