 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kingsvein update for 24 January 2024

v1.03: Glove for the archers

Share · View all patches · Build 13256081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for some changes that archers should enjoy! A new 'Archery Glove' item that is usable with Bows can now be found in some of the late-game dungeons, and a crash involving the 'Decider' bow has been fixed.

v1.03

  • Added new Archery Glove item (found in various late-game dungeons)
  • Added an "Advanced Tips" section to the information Slate in the Watchtower
  • Spear Banner healing reduced by 20%, but is now properly increased by Healer and Regeneration
  • Gate: Stalactites is now able to be Echo Cast
  • Caltrops now reposition with the caster when Echo Casted
  • Increased XP reward from certain tough enemies
  • Removed 'Strength' icon from top right of tooltips for abilities that deal weapon damage because some weapons scale off magic instead
  • Fixed Ice extending the distance of falls
  • Fixed Ability Tablets running out of possible tablets if you revisited Pale Ravine very frequently
  • Fixed XP gains from kills made out of combat being incorrectly calculated
  • Fixed crash when using Decider on multi-tile enemies from certain angles
  • (Modding) Added addTrigger, removeTrigger, and killActors Tasks
  • (Modding) Fixed GlobalTriggers not being able to be overriden by mods
  • (Modding) Added tEnterZone, tExitZone, and tLoadGame as GlobalTriggers for modders to add to

Changed files in this update

Depot 2276831 Depot 2276831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link