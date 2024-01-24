1.74 Release Notes - Setting the Table

Amazing new decorating options!
- Most decor can now be placed atop table decor! To remove the table everything on top must be removed first.
- Most square-shaped decor can now be rotated diagonally, 8 different ways instead of just 4!
- House and Guild Tavern interiors can now be recolored separately from the exterior, houses can be recolored room-by-room.
- 5 new hair styles have been added. Use a beautification tonic to try!
- Building interiors have a new starry backdrop.
Minor updates and fixes:
- Improved scrolling performance of the chat channels panel.
- Renamed Snow Spell to Enchanted Snow Globe.
