 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Wizards update for 24 January 2024

1.74 Release Notes - Setting the Table

Share · View all patches · Build 13256061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Amazing new decorating options!

  • Most decor can now be placed atop table decor! To remove the table everything on top must be removed first.
  • Most square-shaped decor can now be rotated diagonally, 8 different ways instead of just 4!
  • House and Guild Tavern interiors can now be recolored separately from the exterior, houses can be recolored room-by-room.
  • 5 new hair styles have been added. Use a beautification tonic to try!
  • Building interiors have a new starry backdrop.

Minor updates and fixes:

  • Improved scrolling performance of the chat channels panel.
  • Renamed Snow Spell to Enchanted Snow Globe.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
  • Loading history…
Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
  • Loading history…
Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link