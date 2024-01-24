 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 24 January 2024

1.1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 13255914 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions and Changes:

  • Restored a bit of content that was cut from the game before release. I decided that I wanted it in the game after all. It’s only accessible after you’ve beaten the game as well as contained [REDACTED]. Find it at the peak, it might be worth a visit.
  • Added some additional visual flair to the [REDACTED] area travelled to late in the game.
  • Added an additional room to the Gallery, below the Elemental Orb exhibit.
  • Added some additional water pools throughout the climb.
  • Added some new bushes to a few biomes.
  • Improved hanging bush visuals slightly.
  • Improved vine visuals and added more vines.
  • Increased the size of the small white flowers. Also added some yellow ones.
  • Added some extra dirt/rock shapes to the bottoms of some larger islands in the tower.
  • Added an elevator near the start of the game shortly after the first wooden tower.
  • Adjusted 2 of the shortcut gem blocks to be more useful.
  • Added some extra plant life to the Gallery.
  • Updated the ability icons in the Guidebook.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where you could spin your camera around and slightly see inside the 100% completion room in the gallery before properly opening the gate.
  • Fixed a bug during [REDACTED] where footstep sounds would play even while midair.
  • Fixed a bug where a circular section of blocks near the peak was invisible.

