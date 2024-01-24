Hotfix v1.0-310

Hi farmers,
This is our second hotfix of the year. The highlights are NPC dialog issues fixes and improvement for pet behavior. Here are the notes:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some typos in some status buffs.
- Fixed mermaid armor color not changing.
- Fixed auto chest sometimes not working after loading a game.
- Fixed festival pamphlet missing.
- Fixed scavenger hunt UI not updating properly.
- Fixed crash when player creates new saves after returning to title menu.
- Fixed inability to talk to some NPCs in Harvest Festivals.
- Fixed Suki saying the wrong dialogue when gifting coconut.
- Fixed some decor item collision issues.
- Fixed issues causing town folks to not congratulate the player after the wedding.
- Fixed sound issues causing end-of-day songs to be played at the farm.
- Fixed bug causing treasure chest to not be able to rotate upfront.
- Fixed inability to use winter bed and cupboard.
- Fixed game freeze when accessing storage access on sturdy computer.
- Fixed Nina heart 8 not progressing if the player is already at year 2.
- Fixed crash when moving farm building with conflicting object in building space.
- Fixed NPC navigation issues because of some objects.
- Fixed possible crash causing my incorrectly shut down audio objects.
- Fixed solar orb appearing floating and being unable to be picked up in 20m depth.
- Fixed baby disappearing after festival.
- Fixed various dialogue issues.
Improvements:
- Adjusted 50m diving puzzle solar orb.
- Set up holding 3d models when pet house is selected as inventory.
- Changed trigger time for Noah heart 8 to night time.
- You can no longer talk to Merfolk Guards.
- Added baby gender when born.
- Updated Maharaja Putput portrait.
- Hid enable storage in auto chest.
- Allowed pet to go outdoors during clear weather.
- Improved pet AI.
- Pet will come to you and show a sad emoji if it has not been petted today. Will show happy emoji otherwise.
- Added Lily and Jim to stop watering after a certain time.
Localization:
- Various localization updates.
