Hotfix v1.0-310

Hi farmers,

This is our second hotfix of the year. The highlights are NPC dialog issues fixes and improvement for pet behavior. Here are the notes:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some typos in some status buffs.

Fixed mermaid armor color not changing.

Fixed auto chest sometimes not working after loading a game.

Fixed festival pamphlet missing.

Fixed scavenger hunt UI not updating properly.

Fixed crash when player creates new saves after returning to title menu.

Fixed inability to talk to some NPCs in Harvest Festivals.

Fixed Suki saying the wrong dialogue when gifting coconut.

Fixed some decor item collision issues.

Fixed issues causing town folks to not congratulate the player after the wedding.

Fixed sound issues causing end-of-day songs to be played at the farm.

Fixed bug causing treasure chest to not be able to rotate upfront.

Fixed inability to use winter bed and cupboard.

Fixed game freeze when accessing storage access on sturdy computer.

Fixed Nina heart 8 not progressing if the player is already at year 2.

Fixed crash when moving farm building with conflicting object in building space.

Fixed NPC navigation issues because of some objects.

Fixed possible crash causing my incorrectly shut down audio objects.

Fixed solar orb appearing floating and being unable to be picked up in 20m depth.

Fixed baby disappearing after festival.

Fixed various dialogue issues.

Improvements:

Adjusted 50m diving puzzle solar orb.

Set up holding 3d models when pet house is selected as inventory.

Changed trigger time for Noah heart 8 to night time.

You can no longer talk to Merfolk Guards.

Added baby gender when born.

Updated Maharaja Putput portrait.

Hid enable storage in auto chest.

Allowed pet to go outdoors during clear weather.

Improved pet AI.

Pet will come to you and show a sad emoji if it has not been petted today. Will show happy emoji otherwise.

Added Lily and Jim to stop watering after a certain time.

Localization: