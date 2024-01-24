0.9 Update!

Gameplay Changes
- Slightly improved tutorial
- Updated AI navigation system (no longer moves through player-placed objects or underwater)
- Wolves now howl less frequently
- Animals fixed from going underwater on "Fall"
- Balance changes for various animals
- Visual and Audio Updates:
-
- Added 4 Steam achievements
- Added place effect for flowers
- New main menu
- New achievements panel
- Fixed rocks and flowers not saving
- Fixed rocks having values when they shouldn't
- Fixed description panel weird behavior
- Added icons to select and buy panels for clarity
- Fixed text on level select panel
- Fixed place sound effects inconsistency
- Improved the sound system
- Removed snow
- Improved lighting on all levels
Balance Changes
- Deer: Resources per tick 3 -> 10, Health Increase 10 -> 60
- Fox: Resources per tick 5 -> 7, Health Increase 5 -> 50
- Wolf: Resources per tick 0 -> 15, Health Increase 50 -> 80
- Bear: Resources per tick 15 -> 20, Health Increase 100 -> 250
- Horse: Resources per tick 10 -> 15, Health Increase 20 -> 35
- Rabbit: Resources per tick 3 -> 5, Health Increase 10
- Reindeer: Resources per tick 10 -> 15, Health Increase 20 -> 35
- Sheep: Resources per tick 5 -> 10, Health Increase 10 -> 25
Tree changes made, yet to be listed
Other Fixes
- Tall Yellow Aspen now shows details when selected
- Can now place Yellow Aspen Shrub
- Rocks and flowers now save properly
- Removed unnecessary settings
Changed files in this update