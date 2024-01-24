 Skip to content

Harve update for 24 January 2024

0.9 Update!

Gameplay Changes

  • Slightly improved tutorial
  • Updated AI navigation system (no longer moves through player-placed objects or underwater)
  • Wolves now howl less frequently
  • Animals fixed from going underwater on "Fall"
  • Balance changes for various animals
  • Visual and Audio Updates:
    • Added 4 Steam achievements
  • Added place effect for flowers
  • New main menu
  • New achievements panel
  • Fixed rocks and flowers not saving
  • Fixed rocks having values when they shouldn't
  • Fixed description panel weird behavior
  • Added icons to select and buy panels for clarity
  • Fixed text on level select panel
  • Fixed place sound effects inconsistency
  • Improved the sound system
  • Removed snow
  • Improved lighting on all levels

Balance Changes

  • Deer: Resources per tick 3 -> 10, Health Increase 10 -> 60
  • Fox: Resources per tick 5 -> 7, Health Increase 5 -> 50
  • Wolf: Resources per tick 0 -> 15, Health Increase 50 -> 80
  • Bear: Resources per tick 15 -> 20, Health Increase 100 -> 250
  • Horse: Resources per tick 10 -> 15, Health Increase 20 -> 35
  • Rabbit: Resources per tick 3 -> 5, Health Increase 10
  • Reindeer: Resources per tick 10 -> 15, Health Increase 20 -> 35
  • Sheep: Resources per tick 5 -> 10, Health Increase 10 -> 25
    Tree changes made, yet to be listed

Other Fixes

  • Tall Yellow Aspen now shows details when selected
  • Can now place Yellow Aspen Shrub
  • Rocks and flowers now save properly
  • Removed unnecessary settings

