The game is being modified to be ported to some consoles, so some visual items have been inserted. Some speed bugs generated by the number of frames per second have caused some obstacles to be rethought.
The oldest edda update for 24 January 2024
update 1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1745561 Depot 1745561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update