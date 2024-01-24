 Skip to content

The oldest edda update for 24 January 2024

update 1.2

Build 13255758

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is being modified to be ported to some consoles, so some visual items have been inserted. Some speed bugs generated by the number of frames per second have caused some obstacles to be rethought.

