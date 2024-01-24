PATCH 0.6.2 - FIXING BOOSTER PACKS

Since I already added another patch during the last 7 days this one will be short.
Features
- The booster pack opening area UI had some problems. I reworked the whole system. It should be fixed now, at least I hope so.
- While doing it, I also included the dark forms for Planos. Each time you get a card, there is a 10% chance it's a dark version. The regular card and the dark card are treated as two different cards. For now only the stats (EP & HP) are swapped. In the future the effects will be different.
- All card previews now work with right clicks (besides maybe one in the battle system). That will be the preview button now.
- I also fixed the blue stardust problem so each extra card should be converted properly. You can see how much you have each time you check a card preview. This is important since I will add card crafting soon. This way people can at least buy cards, get Dark Planos and craft cards while waiting for more content.
PS: As usual, if you have doubts feel free to create a copy of your save files before testing a new patch.
Changes
- FIX: Fixed an issue where re-opening multiple booster packs made the game crash.
- FIX: Fixed an issue when a booster pack sometimes only had 2 cards instead of 3.
- FIX: Fixed an issue where Blue stardust wasn't created even when removing duplicate cards.
- CONTENT: Each card found in a booster pack has now a 10% chance to be a dark form.
- CONTENT: Dark cards now have swapped EP and HP values compared to their counterparts.
- GAMEPLAY: Each extra card (beyond 3 copies) generates 10 blue stardust.
- LOGIC: Changed how starter decks are received.
- LOGIC: Reworked the way card rarity functions.
- LOGIC: Reworked card rarity object loading.
- LOGIC: Reworked all the booster pack opening logic.
- VISUAL: Reworked the booster pack opening UI.
- VISUAL: Added a booster pack number during booster pack openings.
- VISUAL: Added a card fade animation after seeing all the cards in a booster pack.
- INPUT: Booster pack cards can now be viewed by using right clicks instead of clicking on a "list" button.
- INPUT: Card previews in the booster pack list use right clicks now.
- INPUT: Card previews in the booster pack opening use right clicks now.
- INPUT: Card previews in deck list (element selection) use right clicks now.
- INPUT: Card previews in deck list (cutscene UI) use right clicks now.
- SAVING: Added saving after choosing a starter deck.
Changed files in this update