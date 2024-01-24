PATCH 0.6.2 - FIXING BOOSTER PACKS

Share · View all patches · Build 13255757 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy



Since I already added another patch during the last 7 days this one will be short.

Features

The booster pack opening area UI had some problems. I reworked the whole system. It should be fixed now, at least I hope so.

While doing it, I also included the dark forms for Planos. Each time you get a card, there is a 10% chance it's a dark version. The regular card and the dark card are treated as two different cards. For now only the stats (EP & HP) are swapped. In the future the effects will be different.

All card previews now work with right clicks (besides maybe one in the battle system). That will be the preview button now.

I also fixed the blue stardust problem so each extra card should be converted properly. You can see how much you have each time you check a card preview. This is important since I will add card crafting soon. This way people can at least buy cards, get Dark Planos and craft cards while waiting for more content.

PS: As usual, if you have doubts feel free to create a copy of your save files before testing a new patch.

Changes