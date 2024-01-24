- A new ColorSwatches feature has been added to the toolbar to display the color data used by the current canvas
- Right-click the fill tool in the toolbar to set the mode. Fill a close area or replace all the same colors in the canvas.
PixelCraft update for 24 January 2024
2024.1.24 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2531991 Depot 2531991
- Loading history…
Depot 2531992 Depot 2531992
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update