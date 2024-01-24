 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PixelCraft update for 24 January 2024

2024.1.24 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13255671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new ColorSwatches feature has been added to the toolbar to display the color data used by the current canvas
  • Right-click the fill tool in the toolbar to set the mode. Fill a close area or replace all the same colors in the canvas.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2531991 Depot 2531991
  • Loading history…
Depot 2531992 Depot 2531992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link