A few of the changes to the newest battle in 8.4a made the perfect optimal score a little lower. So a few people got scores in 8.4 that became unachievable. Rather than resetting everyone's scores on that battle, I increased the scoring just a tiny bit so those scores become possible again.

I also threw in a few new achievements that I didn't get to finish in v8.4. If you already completed the conditions for them, you will automatically unlock them by inspecting any gift card in the collection menu.

v8.4b - January 23rd, 2024

-Dandy's orbs release a few extra treasure bullets

-Slight adjustment to Dandy's medal score goals

-6 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 697)

-New achievement icon designs for radiating gifts of each type