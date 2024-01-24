 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 24 January 2024

v8.4b

24 January 2024

A few of the changes to the newest battle in 8.4a made the perfect optimal score a little lower. So a few people got scores in 8.4 that became unachievable. Rather than resetting everyone's scores on that battle, I increased the scoring just a tiny bit so those scores become possible again.

I also threw in a few new achievements that I didn't get to finish in v8.4. If you already completed the conditions for them, you will automatically unlock them by inspecting any gift card in the collection menu.

v8.4b - January 23rd, 2024
-Dandy's orbs release a few extra treasure bullets
-Slight adjustment to Dandy's medal score goals
-6 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 697)
-New achievement icon designs for radiating gifts of each type

