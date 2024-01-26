Ver 3.5.50 Episode The Wings of Destiny (Wryz Saga II)

The Wings of Destiny (Wryz Saga II)



Starting Area: Arcadia Base Camp

Episode: The Cliffs of Wyrmrest (Wryz Saga I) must be cleared.

New Encounters

Encounter Characters

The app must be updated to version 3.5.50.

Episode

・The Wings of Destiny (Wryz Saga II) added

・Added new maps and areas

・Added a new Another Dungeon

・Added new background music

Astral Archive

・Added 1 Book related to The Wings of Destiny (Wryz Saga II)

*Astral Tomes' unlock conditions can be checked from the Astral Archive page.

The following Encounters will open.

The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

[table] [tr] [th]Fateful Encounter Melpiphia[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] You can encounter the following 5★ class character at a 10% encounter rate on the 10th Encounter.

Melpiphia

Pick-Up Bonus Eligible 5★ class Characters

Melpiphia

*Encounter the Pick-Up Bonus character(s) in their corresponding 5★ class and Style and they will be automatically Stellar Awakened. Once Stellar Awakened, if you Encounter them they will receive an extra +10 Light/Shadow Points.

[/td] [td] Paid only

3 times max

Until February 11, 2024 14:59 (UTC)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

[table] [tr] [th]Fateful Encounter Ally Re-Encounter Slayer Starchart[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] You will receive a ticket that will Encounter the following 5★ class character.

Melissa (Slayer)

You will receive a Starchart needed to Stellar Awaken the above character.

Slayer Starchart

On the tenth Encounter, you can encounter the following characters (5★ classes) at a 8% encounter rate each.

Wenefica

Oboro

Cerius

[/td] [td] Paid only

1 time only

Until February 11, 2024 14:59 (UTC)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

[table] [tr] [th]Fateful Encounter Global Version 5th Anniversary Series[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[/td] [td] Paid only 1 time only Until February 11, 2024 14:59 (UTC) [/td] [/tr] [/table] [table] [tr] [th]Fateful Encounter Global Version 5th Anniversary Series[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter. Eva

Iphi

[/td] [td] Paid only

1 time only

Until February 11, 2024 14:59 (UTC)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

[table] [tr] [th]Fateful Encounter The Ways We Walked Round 9[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[/td] [td] Paid only 1 time only Until February 11, 2024 14:59 (UTC) [/td] [/tr] [/table] [table] [tr] [th]Fateful Encounter The Ways We Walked Round 9[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter. Sesta

Beautiful Stranger Shannon

Yakumo

Vermillion Whip Hozuki

Minalca

Noble Blossom Tsukiha

Lele Another Style (Miracle Worker)

Alma

Jet Tactician Shion

Orleya

[/td] [td] Paid only

1 time only

Until February 11, 2024 14:59 (UTC)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

[table] [tr] [th]Ally Encounter Melpiphia[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] Chronos Stones (Free) can be used.

Pick-Up Bonus Eligible 5★ class Characters

Melpiphia

*Encounter the Pick-Up Bonus character(s) in their corresponding 5★ class and Style and they will be automatically Stellar Awakened. Once Stellar Awakened, if you Encounter them they will receive an extra +10 Light/Shadow Points.

[/td] [td] Until February 25, 2024 14:59 (UTC)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

[table] [tr] [th]Ally Encounter Melissa[/th] [th][/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] Chronos Stones (Free) can be used.

Encounter the 5★ class character below for a +1 Awakening Gauge increase.

Melissa

*If the character has already been Stellar Awakened, their Awakening Gauge will not change.

[/td] [td] Until February 25, 2024 14:59 (UTC)

[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Manifestations

Added new weapons for the character Styles below in Manifestation: Weapon Discovery.

・Melissa (Slayer)

Stellar Awakening Characters

The below characters will have their Awakening Gauges raised by 1.

・Melissa (Slayer)

*Awakening Gauge will be increased for the specified character(s) and class(es) if you already have them at the time of the update to Version 3.5.50. If you class change or Encounter them via Lady Midd after the update, their Gauge will not be increased.

Added new content to the Replay Story feature.

・Episode The Cliffs of Wyrmrest (Wryz Saga I)

・Character Quests Round 9

[table][tr][th]▼Eligible Characters[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Orleya[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Alma[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Noble Blossom Tsukiha[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Yakumo[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Sesta[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Lele[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Jet Tactician Shion[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Vermillion Whip Hozuki[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Beautiful Stranger Shannon[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Aisha[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Minalca[/td][/tr][/table]

・Mythos

・Song of Sword and Wings of Lost Paradise subquest "The Road to Mokepontas!"

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Subquest "Forward Unto Dawn"

・Thillelille Extra Style (Sacrament)

Uncleared character quests will not be displayed.

We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

・Adjusted some of the following characters' skills.

・Melissa

[table] [tr] [th]Skill[/th] [th]Adjustments[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td] Ruin Ripper

Ruin Carnage

Ruin Genocide [/td] [td] Increased Skill Strength

Changed to calculate damage with Strength based on user's SPD [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Wind Divide[/td] [td] Attempt to inflict Pain now ignores target resistance

Added "Inflict Poison (ignores target resistance)" effect

Added "[In Flash Strike Stance] Skill hits all enemies and Strength increased (x5)" [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Alloy Shield[/td] [td] Physical resistance up effect increased [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Nephrite Boost[/td] [td] Added "when used in Another Zone, effect turn count increased (x2)" effect [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Flow Strike[/td] [td] Added "Damage increased when target is Poisoned or Pained (max x9)" effect [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Glint Gale[/td] [td] Effect turn count increased (3 turns)

Added "[In Flash Strike Stance] PWR -30% and INT -30% and SPD -30% for all enemies (3 turns)" effect [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Added Personality

・Melissa

・KMS

・Updated the Tsubura's Gems offerings at the Nopaew Emporium, now including certain Style-specific Starcharts

・Slayer Starchart

*Eligible Starcharts are used for Stellar Awakening character Styles that debuted before Version 3.3.110

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –2/7(UTC)

The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.5.50.

・When using Stellar Burst at a specific timing in battle, there is a very small chance that certain Skills will activate at a different Strength than intended.

・When playing an Another Dungeon, if EXP Items or Grasta Alchemic Ores held surpass 999, the app may forcibly close when logging in after app restart.

To prevent this issue, we recommend avoiding stockpiling huge quantities of items at once.

・When Felmina Extra Style (Erinys) uses a Skill that would apply Iceburst to enemies and the Skill misses, Iceburst is still applied.

・When activated under certain conditions, the "Flexible" buff applied by "Moonlight Flower" Hismena's abilities can fail to transform to Slash type.

・Seal Boss clear achievements for each difficulty of the Book of Dragon Bearer and Book of Sun Goddess in the Astral Archive are not rewarding the proper amount of Chronos Stones

*We will distribute the appropriate Chronos Stone rewards to players who cleared the eligible achievements during the affected period in the near future.

Fixed Issues

・Adjusted some of the following characters' wording.

・"Dream Weaver" Dunarith

・Skill "Nanourisma"

Before change: [In E. Sacred Water Stance] Strength increased (x5) and Increase damage against weak points (x2)

After change: [In E. Sacred Water Stance] Strength increased (x5) and Strength increased on weak point (x2)

・Thillelille Extra Style (Sacrament)

・Condition screen details for "Sword-wielding Savior" mode

Before change: Skill Damage x1.2

After change: Skill Strength x1.2

This is only the display. The effects themselves are not affected.

・With a deployed Zone, using Wryz's skills "Quickfang" and "Flashfang" result in the Another Force Gauge increasing several times

・In the event battle in "Blooming Blade" Akane's character quest "A Blade For Specters," the HP and MP restore effect of "Blooming Blade" Akane's skill "Exorcist Slash" does not function properly

We have confirmed that the skill functions properly in other battles.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small issues.