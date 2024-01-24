 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 24 January 2024

v1.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13255418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a bug.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug introduced in v1.2.7 that caused the game to crash if some items were hovered over while the font wasn't set to SinsGold

