The game has been patched to fix a bug.
Changes
- Fixed a bug introduced in v1.2.7 that caused the game to crash if some items were hovered over while the font wasn't set to SinsGold
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game has been patched to fix a bug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update