- New "Eye" mode available once you have 1§ (free fly camera for screenshotting and looking around, you'll jump back to your actual position when you click menu from Eye; the Eye does not see icons however, unlike Look).
- Minor bugs related to script and pause menu form radar (red blob).
Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity update for 24 January 2024
Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity 1.04 "Eye" update
