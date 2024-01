Patch#2 Additional Balance Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 13255286 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 03:06:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Intro

Hello Storm Strikers! I am Alphakaman, the Design Team Leader!

This patch focuses on adjusting the balance of the Changerble Skill applied in the previous patch and the new character, Theo.

Additionally, adjustments have been made to DPS to alleviate the prolonged battles in certain environments, and some characters have been slightly weakened or strengthened.

Thank you for always enjoying Storm Striker, and we hope this patch will make Changerble Skill more meaningful and the battles more lively!

This patch will be implemented at 1:00 AM EST on January 25, 2024.

Major Changes

Changerble Skill Balance Adjustment

Maximus

Changerble Skill position swap: R2 → RMB2

Unstoppable effect added during RMB2 Dash

RMB2 Dash cooldown reduced: 10s → 7s

Warmonger

E2 cooldown increased: 8s → 9s

RMB2 cooldown reduced: 6s → 3s

RMB2 Airborne duration increased: 0.5s → 0.75s

RMB2 hitbox size increased

Old: radius 300 → radius 350

Eveleen

Changerble Skill position swap: E2 → RMB2

Cooldown reduction upon collecting Asteroid Clusters: 3s → 2s

Bernhard

RMB2 Slow removed

RMB2 pre-delay increased: 0.6 → 0.9

RMB2 damage increased: 100 → 150

RMB2 shield boost: 150 → 200

Akira

RMB2 projectile speed increased: 5000 → 7500

RMB2 damage increased: 75 → 90

Movement enabled during E2

R2 pre-delay reduced: 0.6s → 0.3s

DPS Increase

Maximus LMB damage increased: 100 → 120

Maximus E damage increased: 300 → 325

Warmonger LMB damage increased: 75 → 85

Eveleen LMB damage increased: 100 → 120

Bernhard LMB damage increased: 25 → 30

Akira LMB damage increased: 25 -> 35

Lucy LMB damage method changed and increased: 95 → 40(direct hit) + 80(explosion)

Narae LMB2 DPS increased: 150 → 175

Chloe LMB damage increased: 100 → 120

Chloe LMB projectile speed increased: 3000 → 4000

Sabio LMB damage increased: 40+40 → 45+45

Theo Balance Adjustment

LMB damage increased: 20 → 22

RMB1 damage increased: 10~20 → 13~26

RMB1 range decreased: 3500 → 2700

RMB2 firing rate increased: 0.65s → 0.25s

RMB2 range increased: 3500 → 4500

RMB2 damage reduced: 60 ~ 120 → 30 ~ 60

RMB2 AutoFire applied

Q range increased: 3500 → 5000

Q firing rate increased: 1s → 0.75s

Q damage increased: 150~300 → 200~350

Reduced recoil for RMB1, RMB2, Q

Increased aiming speed for RMB1, RMB2, Q

Reduced zoom intensity and sensitivity reduction during aiming for RMB1, RMB2, Q

Shift cooldown increased: 0.25s → 1s

Shift movement speed boost reduced: 50% → 40%

Shift skill cancelled upon Airborne hit during use

Other Balance Adjustments

Warmonger R grab pre-delay increased: 0.3 seconds → 0.5 seconds

Volf R damage: 50 -> 100

Rei RMB2 hitbox duration: 0.3s -> 0.1s

Lucy Q pre-delay reduced: 1.2s → 0.8s

Alice RMB2 cooldown increased: 2.5 -> 3

Raki RMB cooldown reduced: 9s→ 8s

Raki RMB first attack damage increased: 150 -> 175

Raki RMB third attack damage increased: 300 → 325

Almanat R1 damage increased: total 500 → 650

Almanat R2 cooldown reduced: 6s → 4s

Narae LMB2 HPS reduced: 120ps → 105ps

Narae RMB2 healing time increased: 3s -> 4s

Sabio Q during Shift cooldown reduction changed: every 2 seconds reduces 4 seconds → every 1.5 seconds reduces 4.5 seconds

Bug Fixes and Improvements