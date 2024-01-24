[Devlog. 913 day. 5 days after the release]

I delayed the update a bit in order to do a lot of work not only with the bugs that you promptly throw off to me, but also to improve other major aspects of the game.

The location of Masha's house has been changed. Added additional locations behind her house. Fixed (one more) bug with music volume in cutscenes. Fixed bugs with triggers in Shironiva. Added saves in some difficult moments. Reduced the number of enemies and their difficulty in some difficult locations. Many little bugs that I find while watching your videos and broadcasts have been improved (thanks a lot)