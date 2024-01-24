[Devlog. 913 day. 5 days after the release]
I delayed the update a bit in order to do a lot of work not only with the bugs that you promptly throw off to me, but also to improve other major aspects of the game.
- The location of Masha's house has been changed. Added additional locations behind her house.
- Fixed (one more) bug with music volume in cutscenes.
- Fixed bugs with triggers in Shironiva.
- Added saves in some difficult moments.
- Reduced the number of enemies and their difficulty in some difficult locations.
- Many little bugs that I find while watching your videos and broadcasts have been improved (thanks a lot)
Changed files in this update