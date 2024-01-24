[Update] Patch Notes: January 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 13255221 · Last edited 24 January 2024 – 02:59:02 UTC by Wendy

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

* Season 18: CS Rangers (1/24 - 5/8)

For details, please refer to the Season 18 Pass Preview.

* Hyper Gaebolg Daily Login Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Log in during the event and reach 30 minutes of playtime to earn the Hyper Gaebolg fragments.

* Bonus Disassembly Event (1/24 - 2/5)

You can access the event via the 'Bonus Disassembly' button at the bottom of the lobby during the event.

* Season Badge Giveaway (1/24 - 5/8)

Season badges are given immediately based on the login time for daily missions during the season.

* Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (1/24 - 5/15)

Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during the Season 18.

New Map Available

Antarctic Base Eligible Modes: Team Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (AI), Deathmatch, Deathmatch (AI), Gun Deathmatch, Zombie, Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Zombie Evolution, Super Soldier, and All-Star.



Season 18: CS Rangers (1/24 - 5/8)



For details, please refer to the Season 18 Pass Preview.

Black Market Opens Early The Black Market will open early for players who reach Rank 100. Upon reaching Rank 100 on the current Season Pass, Season Missions will end while missions that offer Black Market Badges will refresh. New Item Added:



CSN: S Messenger Bag, AUG Guardians (Parts Applied), SL8 QUEEN, Queen's Special Duck Foot Gun, Queen's Tomahawk, Queen of Hearts Banshee (Costume)

Season Pass Discount Coupon

Description: Reduces the purchase price of the next Season Pass. The Discount Coupon is given to those who have reached Season Pass Rank 100. Logging in during the following season will automatically redeem the coupon. (For example, if you receive the Discount Coupon during Season 18, it will reduce the price of the Season 19 Pass.) If you do not log in during the following season, however, the coupon will be automatically removed. (For example, if you received the coupon in Season 18 but didn't log in during Season 19, the discount will not be applied if you returned during Season 20.)

Buying Previous Season Passes A page where previous season items can be purchased will become available to those who reach Rank 100 on the Season Pass! This page starts with the player's progress from the past season, and they can purchase Season Pass Ranks to obtain items. Available Previous Season Passes: Seasons 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 The Black Market can be accessed from the [Missions] menu after reaching Rank 100. All Black Market Badges you've obtained will disappear once a new season begins.

Season Reward Weapons Ethereal Hero

A gun that fires laser beams by converting mysterious energy called 'Ether' extracted from a meteorite into destructive light waves. It has excellent recoil control and is very accurate, thanks to the light waves it emits which do not have recoil. CROW-1 Hero

A pistol that uses a 50-round 9mm ammunition drum magazine. The CROW Reload System allows for quick reloading. While reloading, ff you press [R] when the needle is in the middle of the gauge , the CROW Reload System will be activated. Nata Knife Hero

An elegant, single-edged knife that deals more damage at further range than standard combat knives. Rolling Vulcan

This firearm explodes a sphere of powerful Hero Energy at your target area. Activating the energy-condensing system causes a marker to become visible to the player that appears at the target. Special Feature - Rolling Thunder: Available after charging your Hero Energy to 3, a marker appears at the target area which is visible only to the player.

Zombie Costumes Monstrous Villain Aksha (Costume)

Allows the Snowman Monstrous Villain Aksha Zombie to be equipped. This will change the appearance of your Aksha Zombie.

Weapon Paints Ranger Weapon Paint

Eligible Weapons: Battle Jackhammer, MG36, M950, King Cobra, K3, Dual UZI, Hauteclere, Whip Sword, Death Eater, and NEGEV NG7 Ajax

Costumes

Ranger Helmet (Head) Ranger Sword & Shield (Back) Ranger Pistol (Waist)

Sprays

SD Pink Ranger Ismael Spray SD Blue Ranger Faust Spray CS Ranger Spray

Nameplates

Season Pass Nameplate (18)

Damage Fonts

Season Pass Font (18)

Medals



Season 18 Pioneer Medal (Pass) Season 18 Conqueror Medal (Highest Rank Reached)



League Season 14 (1/24 - 4/24)

Notice Items have been added to the Achievement Shop. New Items Added: Victorious Gerard Spray, Smiling Natasha Spray, Shouting Alice LE Spray, and Grieving Yuri Spray

Zombie League Rewards Master: Zombie League Master Zombification + Whip Sword (20 Days) + Lynn (20 Days) + Kai (20 Days) + Grade 6 Parts Reward Box x3 Diamond: Achievement Point 5 Box x2 + Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2 + Diamond League Class Selection Box x2 + Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5 Platinum: Achievement Point 5 Box



Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days)

Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x10 Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box

Mummy Stamper (20 Days) Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box

Chef Heavy Zombie (20 Days)

Zombie Scenario League Rewards Master: Whip Sword (20 Days)+ Lynn (20 Days)+ Kai (20 Days)+ Titan's Will Add-On x100+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x100 Diamond: Achievement Point 5 Box x2+ Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2+ Diamond League Class Selection Box x2+ Weakness Analysis Add-On x75+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x75 Platinum: Achievement Point 5 Box+ Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days)+ Tide Turner Add-On x50+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x50 Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box+ Reinforced Attack Add-On x20+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20 Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box+ Capital Add-On x20+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20

Box Contents

Diamond League Class Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Mirage, Anemone, Ismael, Ethan, Roy, and Romy

Diamond League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Devastator, Satellite Mine, Laevateinn, and Failnaught

Gold League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Eternity Laser Fist, NEGEV NG7 Ajax, and Psychic Harmonium

Silver League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): X-TRACKER, Magnum Launcher, and Thunder Ghost Walker



Achievements Added: 89 New Achievements Removed two existing achievements: Ace and Veteran



Mission Chain Returns (1/24 - 7/10)

Notice Contents of the guide will be updated. Mission Chain rewards consisting of 25 guides and 25 missions will be changed. You can only clear one stage (5 guides and 5 missions) of the Mission Chain a day.

Mission Final Completion Rewards (By Stage) Stage 1: Plasma Gun (Permanent) Stage 2: Dual Sword Infernal Hunter (Permanent) Stage 3: Sonya Lycanthrope (Permanent) Stage 4: Claymore Mine MDS (Permanent) Stage 5: Python Desperado (Permanent) Mission Final Completion Rewards: Star Chaser SR (Permanent) + Complete the Guide Medal + Player Settlement Support Box

Other Changes Banner Reward Weapons and Schedule will be updated. Added 'Not Applicable' to the inventory descriptions of any locked <Enhancement Material/Disassembly> items. Reward Notifications will be updated. Added content regarding the distribution of discount coupons for the upcoming season after reaching Season Pass 100. Added the phrase: 'You can clear one stage per day.'



Improvements

Chat Window Improvements

Chat window sizes can be changed to L/M/S. (Options > Advanced Options > Chat Font Size)

Inventory Sorting Update By High Rated Items First

Displays higher grade items, which have been used, in order. Newly obtained items can be seen by using the Recent sorting. By Unused Items First (New Feature)

Displays unused items first. By Zombie Z Level (Added Feature) Sorts any weapons you own by their Zombie Z Mode levels, from highest to lowest. This sorting is only applicable to the Weapon category.



Event Information

Hyper Gaebolg Daily Login Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Log in during the event and reach 30 minutes of playtime to earn the Hyper Gaebolg fragments.

Rewards



Logging in for more consecutive days will earn better rewards for each stage! Stage 1 (Days 1 - 2): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x1 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon Stage 2 (Days 3 - 4): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x2 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x2 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x2 Stage 3 (Days 5 - 6): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x3 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x3 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x3 Stage 4 (Days 7 - 8): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x6 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x4 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x4 Stage 5 (Days 9 - 10): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x8 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x5 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x5 Stage 6 (Days 11 - 12): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x10 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x6 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x6

Notice Hyper Gaebolg Fragments stack, and you can collect up to a maximum of 300. (Any amount that exceeds this will not be collected) Hyper Gaebolg Fragments will be removed on the day the event ends. You can earn playtime on all modes, including Studio Mode. Daily Login Event's rewards earned from total log ins, can only be claimed once per account.



Hyper Gaebolg Special Mission Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Clear the special missions during the event and collect the Hyper Gaebolg!

Special Mission Requirements / Obtainable Items Mission #1. Every 8 Kill Points by kills, assists as a human, or infections as a zombie in Zombie Mode: Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x1 (Up to 16 per day) Mission #2. Each time you clear a session by reaching 100 Kill Points in Zombie Scenario mode on Hard difficulty or higher: Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x2 (Up to 16 per day) Mission #3. Reach 10 or more minutes of playtime in the new map 'Antarctic Base' in Gun Deathmatch mode: Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x4 (Up to 4 per day)

How to Earn Kill Points Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (bots excluded) Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (bots excluded) Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (bots excluded) Human Infection Assists as Zombie: 0 Points

Notice Hyper Gaebolg Fragments stack, and you can collect up to a maximum of 300. (Any amount that exceeds this will not be collected) Hyper Gaebolg Fragments will be removed on the day the event ends. You can acquire up to 20 Hyper Gaebolg Fragments per day through special mission rewards. Hyper Gaebolg Fragments will be removed on the day the event ends. Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode. Compatible Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero / Zombie Z / Zombie Evolution Excluded Zombie Scenario Maps: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos You must play for at least 5 minutes to get credit for Zombie Scenario mode missions.



Hyper Gaebolg Collection Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Collect 300 Hyper Gaebolg Fragments during the event to obtain the Hyper Gaebolg (Permanent)!

Fragment Pileup Rewards First Login: Hyper Gaebolg (1 Day) 10 Fragments: Hyper Gaebolg (15 Days) + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x5 50 Fragments: Rare Decoder x10 + Zombie Damage Meter (5 Days) 100 Fragments: Unique Decoder x10 + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x5 150 Fragments: Event Decoder x10 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 200 Fragments: Class Decoder x10 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 250 Fragments: Transcendence Decoder x10 + 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5 300 Fragments: Hyper Gaebolg (Permanent)

Notice Pileup rewards can be obtained only once per account. The Event Decoders can be used until midnight on the day it is obtained.



Bonus Disassembly Event (1/24 - 2/5)

You can access the event via the 'Bonus Disassembly' button at the bottom of the lobby during the event.

Notice Minimum Participation Criteria: 5,000 Mileage. Event Period: Weekdays and weekends from 1PM - 5PM New Disassembly Items: Hyper Gaebolg, Twin Light Axes, Photon Launcher, AK-47 60R Classic, NEGEV NG7 Ajax, and Supreme Sentinel



Season Badge Giveaway (1/24 - 5/8)

Season badges are given immediately based on the login time for daily missions during the season.

Login Time / Season Badge 30 min: x5 60 min: x10 120 min: x20 Daily missions reset every day at midnight. You cannot use a difficulty change item on [Event] missions.



Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (1/24 - 5/15)

Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during the Season 18.

Total Amount / Rewards Accumulate 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 kills to obtain rewards Obtainable Items (Select 1): Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage / Old-time Zombie Costume Box / Golden Zombie Weapon Box

Notice Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box Contents: 20 of Reinforced Attack, Extended Magazine, Tide Turner, Shadow Blade, Survival Instincts, Explosive Ammo, Free Market, Weakness Analysis, Titan's Will, Regeneration, Swiftfoot, and Capital Add-Ons. Hitting the Golden Zombie once counts as killing it once. Each reward is given only once per account. Up to 3 can be defeated per day. Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box, Old-time Zombie Costume Box, and Golden Zombie Weapon Box's reward items are binding items. Unused Guaranteed Transcendence Class Boxes, Old-time Zombie Costume Boxes, and Golden Zombie Weapon Boxes will be removed on the day that the event ends. The Golden Zombies have a chance to appear when playing for more than 3 minutes in rooms on Normal difficulty or higher. Bound items cannot be used as Auction, Disassembly, or Family Storage items.



Login Supplies Event Guide (1/24 - 2/26)

When you check-in for attendance during the event, you'll get daily and cumulative rewards.

Login Reward Daily Supply Contents Earn all 4: Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day), M3 Black Dragon (1 Day), Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day), and M249 Phoenix (1 Day) There is a chance that 2 rare, unique, or transcendence weapons (1 Day) will be provided. There is a chance that 1 Transcendence Class (1 Day) will be provided based on probabilities. All contents of Daily Attendance Reward Box will be awarded. Transcendence Classes (1 Day): Dorothy Dark Knight, Flora Paladin, Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi, Transcendence Yuri, Sonya Lycanthrope, Elizabeth Crimson Hunter, Transcendence Michaela, Transcendence Fernando, Transcendence Blair, and Rose Phoenix Daily Attendance Reward Box: Damage Display (1 Day), Killer Display (1 Day), Penalty and Loss Invalidation, and Rare Decoder x3 All weapons and classes from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X). Total Login Days / Rewards 5 Days: Psychic Harmonium (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 10 Days: NEGEV NG-7 Ajax (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 15 Days: Trinity Grenade (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 20 Days: Dread Nova (15 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box 25 Days: Divine Blaster (15 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box Cumulative Attendance Reward Box contents: C4 Countdown Room Host (5 Days), Shorten Respawn Time (5 Days) Lucky Gunslinger (5 Days), Daily Mission Difficulty Change x15, Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (7 Days) Attendance rewards will be provided directly as rewards instead of Daily/Cumulative Attendance Reward Box items. Rewards can be claimed immediately after game login, and rewards are available until midnight every day.



100% Achievement Event

Get rewards to celebrate the Steam Achievement update.

Rewards Achievement Nameplate (Permanent)

Notice Even if achievements are updated in the future, you will not be able to obtain this nameplate again. (Only available once per account) If you have already obtained the updated Achievement Medal, you will receive it automatically.



Achievement Box Giveaway

Get rewards every time you get 15 Steam Achievements.

Rewards Steam Achievement Box

Notice Obtaining the Transcendence Class via Steam Achievement Box will not provide their exclusive costume. Unused Steam Achievement Boxes will be removed after the event ends. When the Achievements are updated, a new event will begin. If you have already obtained the updated Achievement Medal, you will receive it automatically.



Other Information