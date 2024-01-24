 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Counter-Strike Nexon: Studio update for 24 January 2024

[Update] Patch Notes: January 24th

Share · View all patches · Build 13255221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a rundown of some of the major updates in today's patch!

* Season 18: CS Rangers (1/24 - 5/8)
For details, please refer to the Season 18 Pass Preview.

* Hyper Gaebolg Daily Login Event (1/24 - 2/21)
Log in during the event and reach 30 minutes of playtime to earn the Hyper Gaebolg fragments.

* Bonus Disassembly Event (1/24 - 2/5)
You can access the event via the 'Bonus Disassembly' button at the bottom of the lobby during the event.

* Season Badge Giveaway (1/24 - 5/8)
Season badges are given immediately based on the login time for daily missions during the season.

* Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (1/24 - 5/15)
Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during the Season 18.

---------- Details ----------

Update Information

New Map Available

  • Antarctic Base

    • Eligible Modes: Team Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (AI), Deathmatch, Deathmatch (AI), Gun Deathmatch, Zombie, Zombie Classic, Zombie Mutant, Zombie Hero, Zombie Z, Zombie Evolution, Super Soldier, and All-Star.
Season 18: CS Rangers (1/24 - 5/8)


For details, please refer to the Season 18 Pass Preview.

  • Black Market Opens Early

    • The Black Market will open early for players who reach Rank 100.
    • Upon reaching Rank 100 on the current Season Pass, Season Missions will end while missions that offer Black Market Badges will refresh.
    • New Item Added:

      CSN: S Messenger Bag, AUG Guardians (Parts Applied), SL8 QUEEN, Queen's Special Duck Foot Gun, Queen's Tomahawk, Queen of Hearts Banshee (Costume)

  • Season Pass Discount Coupon

    • Description: Reduces the purchase price of the next Season Pass. The Discount Coupon is given to those who have reached Season Pass Rank 100.

    • Logging in during the following season will automatically redeem the coupon.

      • (For example, if you receive the Discount Coupon during Season 18, it will reduce the price of the Season 19 Pass.)

    • If you do not log in during the following season, however, the coupon will be automatically removed.

      • (For example, if you received the coupon in Season 18 but didn't log in during Season 19, the discount will not be applied if you returned during Season 20.)

  • Buying Previous Season Passes

    • A page where previous season items can be purchased will become available to those who reach Rank 100 on the Season Pass!
    • This page starts with the player's progress from the past season, and they can purchase Season Pass Ranks to obtain items.
    • Available Previous Season Passes: Seasons 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16
    • The Black Market can be accessed from the [Missions] menu after reaching Rank 100.
    • All Black Market Badges you've obtained will disappear once a new season begins.

  • Season Reward Weapons

    • Ethereal Hero

      • A gun that fires laser beams by converting mysterious energy called 'Ether' extracted from a meteorite into destructive light waves. It has excellent recoil control and is very accurate, thanks to the light waves it emits which do not have recoil.

    • CROW-1 Hero

      • A pistol that uses a 50-round 9mm ammunition drum magazine. The CROW Reload System allows for quick reloading.
      • While reloading, ff you press [R] when the needle is in the middle of the gauge , the CROW Reload System will be activated.

    • Nata Knife Hero

      • An elegant, single-edged knife that deals more damage at further range than standard combat knives.

    • Rolling Vulcan

      • This firearm explodes a sphere of powerful Hero Energy at your target area. Activating the energy-condensing system causes a marker to become visible to the player that appears at the target.
      • Special Feature - Rolling Thunder: Available after charging your Hero Energy to 3, a marker appears at the target area which is visible only to the player.

  • Zombie Costumes

    • Monstrous Villain Aksha (Costume)

      • Allows the Snowman Monstrous Villain Aksha Zombie to be equipped. This will change the appearance of your Aksha Zombie.

  • Weapon Paints

    • Ranger Weapon Paint

      • Eligible Weapons: Battle Jackhammer, MG36, M950, King Cobra, K3, Dual UZI, Hauteclere, Whip Sword, Death Eater, and NEGEV NG7 Ajax

  • Costumes

    • Ranger Helmet (Head)
    • Ranger Sword & Shield (Back)
    • Ranger Pistol (Waist)

  • Sprays

    • SD Pink Ranger Ismael Spray
    • SD Blue Ranger Faust Spray
    • CS Ranger Spray

  • Nameplates

    • Season Pass Nameplate (18)

  • Damage Fonts

    • Season Pass Font (18)

  • Medals

    • Season 18 Pioneer Medal (Pass)
    • Season 18 Conqueror Medal (Highest Rank Reached)
League Season 14 (1/24 - 4/24)

  • Notice

    • Items have been added to the Achievement Shop.
    • New Items Added: Victorious Gerard Spray, Smiling Natasha Spray, Shouting Alice LE Spray, and Grieving Yuri Spray

  • Zombie League Rewards

    • Master: Zombie League Master Zombification + Whip Sword (20 Days) + Lynn (20 Days) + Kai (20 Days) + Grade 6 Parts Reward Box x3
    • Diamond: Achievement Point 5 Box x2 + Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2 + Diamond League Class Selection Box x2 + Grade 5 Parts Reward Box x5
    • Platinum: Achievement Point 5 Box
  • Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days)
  • Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x10
    • Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box
  • Mummy Stamper (20 Days)
    • Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box
  • Chef Heavy Zombie (20 Days)

  • Zombie Scenario League Rewards

    • Master: Whip Sword (20 Days)+ Lynn (20 Days)+ Kai (20 Days)+ Titan's Will Add-On x100+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x100
    • Diamond: Achievement Point 5 Box x2+ Diamond League Weapon Selection Box x2+ Diamond League Class Selection Box x2+ Weakness Analysis Add-On x75+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x75
    • Platinum: Achievement Point 5 Box+ Transcendence Weapon Pass (10 Days)+ Tide Turner Add-On x50+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x50
    • Gold: Gold League Weapon Selection Box+ Reinforced Attack Add-On x20+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20
    • Silver: Silver League Weapon Selection Box+ Capital Add-On x20+ Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x20

  • Box Contents


    • Diamond League Class Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Mirage, Anemone, Ismael, Ethan, Roy, and Romy
    • Diamond League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Devastator, Satellite Mine, Laevateinn, and Failnaught
    • Gold League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): Eternity Laser Fist, NEGEV NG7 Ajax, and Psychic Harmonium
    • Silver League Weapon Selection Box Contents (20 Days / Select 1): X-TRACKER, Magnum Launcher, and Thunder Ghost Walker
Achievement Updates

  • Achievements

    • Added: 89 New Achievements
    • Removed two existing achievements: Ace and Veteran
Mission Chain Returns (1/24 - 7/10)

  • Notice

    • Contents of the guide will be updated.
    • Mission Chain rewards consisting of 25 guides and 25 missions will be changed.
    • You can only clear one stage (5 guides and 5 missions) of the Mission Chain a day.

  • Mission Final Completion Rewards (By Stage)

    • Stage 1: Plasma Gun (Permanent)
    • Stage 2: Dual Sword Infernal Hunter (Permanent)
    • Stage 3: Sonya Lycanthrope (Permanent)
    • Stage 4: Claymore Mine MDS (Permanent)
    • Stage 5: Python Desperado (Permanent)
    • Mission Final Completion Rewards: Star Chaser SR (Permanent) + Complete the Guide Medal + Player Settlement Support Box

  • Other Changes

    • Banner Reward Weapons and Schedule will be updated.
    • Added 'Not Applicable' to the inventory descriptions of any locked <Enhancement Material/Disassembly> items.
    • Reward Notifications will be updated.
    • Added content regarding the distribution of discount coupons for the upcoming season after reaching Season Pass 100.
    • Added the phrase: 'You can clear one stage per day.'
Improvements

  • Chat Window Improvements

    • Chat window sizes can be changed to L/M/S.
    • (Options > Advanced Options > Chat Font Size)

  • Inventory Sorting Update

    • By High Rated Items First

      • Displays higher grade items, which have been used, in order.
      • Newly obtained items can be seen by using the Recent sorting.

    • By Unused Items First (New Feature)

      • Displays unused items first.

    • By Zombie Z Level (Added Feature)

      • Sorts any weapons you own by their Zombie Z Mode levels, from highest to lowest.
      • This sorting is only applicable to the Weapon category.

Event Information

Hyper Gaebolg Daily Login Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Log in during the event and reach 30 minutes of playtime to earn the Hyper Gaebolg fragments.

  • Rewards

    • Logging in for more consecutive days will earn better rewards for each stage!
    • Stage 1 (Days 1 - 2): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x1 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon
    • Stage 2 (Days 3 - 4): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x2 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x2 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x2
    • Stage 3 (Days 5 - 6): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x3 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x3 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x3
    • Stage 4 (Days 7 - 8): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x6 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x4 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x4
    • Stage 5 (Days 9 - 10): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x8 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x5 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x5
    • Stage 6 (Days 11 - 12): Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x10 + Point Transcendence/Class Decoder x6 (each) + 500 Mileage Coupon x6

  • Notice

    • Hyper Gaebolg Fragments stack, and you can collect up to a maximum of 300. (Any amount that exceeds this will not be collected)
    • Hyper Gaebolg Fragments will be removed on the day the event ends.
    • You can earn playtime on all modes, including Studio Mode.
    • Daily Login Event's rewards earned from total log ins, can only be claimed once per account.
Hyper Gaebolg Special Mission Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Clear the special missions during the event and collect the Hyper Gaebolg!

  • Special Mission Requirements / Obtainable Items

    • Mission #1. Every 8 Kill Points by kills, assists as a human, or infections as a zombie in Zombie Mode: Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x1 (Up to 16 per day)
    • Mission #2. Each time you clear a session by reaching 100 Kill Points in Zombie Scenario mode on Hard difficulty or higher: Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x2 (Up to 16 per day)
    • Mission #3. Reach 10 or more minutes of playtime in the new map 'Antarctic Base' in Gun Deathmatch mode: Hyper Gaebolg Fragment x4 (Up to 4 per day)

  • How to Earn Kill Points

    • Zombie Kills as a Human: 3 Points (bots excluded)
    • Zombie Assists as a Human: 1 Point (bots excluded)
    • Human Infections as a Zombie: 4 Points (bots excluded)
    • Human Infection Assists as Zombie: 0 Points

  • Notice

    • Hyper Gaebolg Fragments stack, and you can collect up to a maximum of 300. (Any amount that exceeds this will not be collected)
    • Hyper Gaebolg Fragments will be removed on the day the event ends.
    • You can acquire up to 20 Hyper Gaebolg Fragments per day through special mission rewards.
    • Hyper Gaebolg Fragments will be removed on the day the event ends.
    • Autohunt kills are excluded regardless of mode.
    • Compatible Zombie Modes: Zombie Classic / Zombie Mutant / Zombie Hero / Zombie Z / Zombie Evolution
    • Excluded Zombie Scenario Maps: Double Gate / Lost City / Survival: Trap / Survival: Groundwater / Pursuit: Chaos
    • You must play for at least 5 minutes to get credit for Zombie Scenario mode missions.
Hyper Gaebolg Collection Event (1/24 - 2/21)

Collect 300 Hyper Gaebolg Fragments during the event to obtain the Hyper Gaebolg (Permanent)!

  • Fragment Pileup Rewards

    • First Login: Hyper Gaebolg (1 Day)
    • 10 Fragments: Hyper Gaebolg (15 Days) + Zombie Scenario Add-On Rate Box x5
    • 50 Fragments: Rare Decoder x10 + Zombie Damage Meter (5 Days)
    • 100 Fragments: Unique Decoder x10 + Grade 4 Parts Reward Box x5
    • 150 Fragments: Event Decoder x10 + 50 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5
    • 200 Fragments: Class Decoder x10 + 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5
    • 250 Fragments: Transcendence Decoder x10 + 200 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x5
    • 300 Fragments: Hyper Gaebolg (Permanent)

  • Notice

    • Pileup rewards can be obtained only once per account.
    • The Event Decoders can be used until midnight on the day it is obtained.
Bonus Disassembly Event (1/24 - 2/5)

You can access the event via the 'Bonus Disassembly' button at the bottom of the lobby during the event.

  • Notice

    • Minimum Participation Criteria: 5,000 Mileage.
    • Event Period: Weekdays and weekends from 1PM - 5PM
    • New Disassembly Items: Hyper Gaebolg, Twin Light Axes, Photon Launcher, AK-47 60R Classic, NEGEV NG7 Ajax, and Supreme Sentinel
Season Badge Giveaway (1/24 - 5/8)

Season badges are given immediately based on the login time for daily missions during the season.

  • Login Time / Season Badge

    • 30 min: x5
    • 60 min: x10
    • 120 min: x20
    • Daily missions reset every day at midnight.
    • You cannot use a difficulty change item on [Event] missions.
Zombie Scenario Golden Zombie Kill Event (1/24 - 5/15)

Earn rewards by killing Golden Zombies when you play Zombie Scenario during the Season 18.

  • Total Amount / Rewards

    • Accumulate 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 kills to obtain rewards
    • Obtainable Items (Select 1): Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box x2 / Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box / 100 Weapon Enhancement EXP Coupon x4 / Random -1 Dehancement Material x10 / 2,000 Mileage / Old-time Zombie Costume Box / Golden Zombie Weapon Box

  • Notice

    • Zombie Scenario Add-On Selection Box Contents: 20 of Reinforced Attack, Extended Magazine, Tide Turner, Shadow Blade, Survival Instincts, Explosive Ammo, Free Market, Weakness Analysis, Titan's Will, Regeneration, Swiftfoot, and Capital Add-Ons.
    • Hitting the Golden Zombie once counts as killing it once.
    • Each reward is given only once per account.
    • Up to 3 can be defeated per day.
    • Guaranteed Transcendence Class Box, Old-time Zombie Costume Box, and Golden Zombie Weapon Box's reward items are binding items.
    • Unused Guaranteed Transcendence Class Boxes, Old-time Zombie Costume Boxes, and Golden Zombie Weapon Boxes will be removed on the day that the event ends.
    • The Golden Zombies have a chance to appear when playing for more than 3 minutes in rooms on Normal difficulty or higher.
    • Bound items cannot be used as Auction, Disassembly, or Family Storage items.
Login Supplies Event Guide (1/24 - 2/26)

When you check-in for attendance during the event, you'll get daily and cumulative rewards.

  • Login Reward

    • Daily Supply Contents

      • Earn all 4: Dual Sword Phantom Slayer (1 Day), M3 Black Dragon (1 Day), Barrett M95 White Tiger (1 Day), and M249 Phoenix (1 Day)
      • There is a chance that 2 rare, unique, or transcendence weapons (1 Day) will be provided.
      • There is a chance that 1 Transcendence Class (1 Day) will be provided based on probabilities.
      • All contents of Daily Attendance Reward Box will be awarded.
      • Transcendence Classes (1 Day): Dorothy Dark Knight, Flora Paladin, Transcendence Ji Yoon Choi, Transcendence Yuri, Sonya Lycanthrope, Elizabeth Crimson Hunter, Transcendence Michaela, Transcendence Fernando, Transcendence Blair, and Rose Phoenix
      • Daily Attendance Reward Box: Damage Display (1 Day), Killer Display (1 Day), Penalty and Loss Invalidation, and Rare Decoder x3
      • All weapons and classes from the Daily Supply are bound and cannot be used for Auction/Disassembly/Family Storage (Extension X).

    • Total Login Days / Rewards

      • 5 Days: Psychic Harmonium (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box
      • 10 Days: NEGEV NG-7 Ajax (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box
      • 15 Days: Trinity Grenade (20 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box
      • 20 Days: Dread Nova (15 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box
      • 25 Days: Divine Blaster (15 Days) + Cumulative Attendance Reward Box
      • Cumulative Attendance Reward Box contents: C4 Countdown Room Host (5 Days), Shorten Respawn Time (5 Days) Lucky Gunslinger (5 Days), Daily Mission Difficulty Change x15, Exploration Slot Expansion Coupon (7 Days)
      • Attendance rewards will be provided directly as rewards instead of Daily/Cumulative Attendance Reward Box items.
      • Rewards can be claimed immediately after game login, and rewards are available until midnight every day.
100% Achievement Event

Get rewards to celebrate the Steam Achievement update.

  • Rewards

    • Achievement Nameplate (Permanent)

  • Notice

    • Even if achievements are updated in the future, you will not be able to obtain this nameplate again. (Only available once per account)
    • If you have already obtained the updated Achievement Medal, you will receive it automatically.
Achievement Box Giveaway

Get rewards every time you get 15 Steam Achievements.

  • Rewards

    • Steam Achievement Box

  • Notice

    • Obtaining the Transcendence Class via Steam Achievement Box will not provide their exclusive costume.
    • Unused Steam Achievement Boxes will be removed after the event ends.
    • When the Achievements are updated, a new event will begin.
    • If you have already obtained the updated Achievement Medal, you will receive it automatically.

Other Information

  • An icon will be displayed for Creation Map contest winner.
  • Fixed an issue in Zombie Scenario Survival: Double Gate where the durability and Round Re-Challenge UIs would be overlapped.
  • Removed the area in Assault map where players could abuse gameplay.
  • Updated incorrect information on some class descriptions.
  • Added a repurchase cooldown to the Zombie Darkness Mode's Weapon Rank Restriction.
  • Fixed an issue where some grenades were available for purchase even if Weapon Restriction was set to Knife Match.
  • Fixed an issue where all players in the room would be moved to the lobby when a human was hit by a Banshee's Pulling skill in specific situations.
  • Fixed an issue when changing the BGM Playlist had a low chance of crashing the client.

Changed files in this update

Counter Strike Nexon: Zombies Content Depot 273111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link