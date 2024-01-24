[Fixed] AI pathfinding issues on large restaurant (waiters and customers)
[Fixed] Vending machines goes below zero
[Fixed] Customers continue to sit in some conditions after requesting the check
Kebab Chefs! - Restaurant Simulator update for 24 January 2024
Hotfix 0.9
