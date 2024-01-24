January Update Is Here!

The latest round of new content, improvements, and bug fixes is now available. Thank you to the community members who offered feedback suggestions, many of which have made it into this update. Additionally we're super grateful to all those who submitted bug reports on our [official discord](discord.gg/drifter) to help us track down and resolve pesky issues.

Checkpoints!

Checkpoint support for solo runs is finally here! Every return trip to the safe house creates a checkpoint which you can then use to resume at a later point. (community request)

Please let us know if you encounter any issues or inconsistencies when resuming checkpoints!

Looting/Kiosk improvements



Instead of only showing whichever one you're focused on, both options in a duo loot chest are now visible at the same time. This makes it much easier to decide which to pick, especially in the heat of battle. (community request)



Items in the upgrade and weapon kiosks can now be locked. This allows you to save an option for your return trip if you don't have enough cash on hand to purchase it immediately. Note that locked items prevent another item from being offered in the shop so you're trading off the chance of a rare RNG drop if you're locking items. (community request)

New weapons!

Six new weapons have been added across multiple tiers for you to find or purchase in the weapon kiosk. One of the first weapons is mid-range rifle called the Dart Rifle which applies a small damage-over-time effect in addition to the normal hit damage. Another weapon that is fantastic for crowd control is the Sonic Grenade which will stun enemies in the detonation radius - very useful for those hordes of scraps or sticky exploders.

Also be on the look out for the Defender, Easy Shot Rifle, Volunteer and Commando SMG.

AI improvements and tweaks

AI have figured out how to open unlocked doors. Smarter every day!

Improvements to how AI handle traversing down ledges - they should get hung-up far less often and make it down quicker on average.

New changes with how different AI are populated through the levels to start adding more diversity in the encounters. Still very much a work in progress, expect to see more improvements here.

Troopers with helmets now uniformly take less damage while the helmet is attached, but then take normal headshot damage afterwards. Knocking off a helmet will also provide a temporary armor break.

Improved pathing updates for several AI but specifically for exploders so that they are more efficient in tracking their targets.

Implemented a new method for tracking Windup's fight progression to resolve an issue with the teleporter sometimes not activating after picking up the juice tank.

Fixed an issue with AI getting stuck to the player when melee attacking but getting knocked back (i.e. Nomad's bonk weapon will reliably knock back troopers and scraps).

Other improvements & bugfixes

New ghost dash and jump powers have been introduced into the basic pool. Ghost powers focus on enhanced mobility options, with ghost dash allowing you to pass through thin barriers and doors instantly for example. More ghost powers to come with future updates!

Loot barrels now pop right away instead of having an awkward delay. Sometimes it's the small things.

Shareable icons are hidden in various HUD elements if there's nobody to share with.

Juice tanks now properly insert into the processor when playing in solo.

Reduce min time for startup movies to play so that players can load into the game faster if loading completes before movies end by clicking to bypass them.

Several improvements have been made to the base double jump along with a new animation plugged in.

A new perk "Bloody Mess" is available for purchase in the kiosk. It significantly bumps up the blood and gibs, plus gives a small global damage boost.

Added an option to suppress the Overdrive activation music has been added. (community request)

Optimizations to Powerstation and Rubble to improve performance along with AI navigation.

Moved the dead super objective in Downtown Zone B to the rooftops for a more balanced experience.